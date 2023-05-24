Lectric eBikes Establishes National E-Bike Day

The inaugural National E-Bike Day will take place on Tuesday, May 30

PHOENIX, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes , the industry leading e-bike brand and the maker of the country's best-selling e-bike model and third best-selling electric vehicle, has initiated May 30 as the official National E-Bike Day. The new holiday, established and sponsored by Lectric, encourages riders everywhere to celebrate e-biking and to make the switch to electric transportation.

National E-Bike Day will coincide with Lectric eBike's fourth anniversary, which marks the start of the most affordable and adventurous eBike brand out there on May 30, 2019. To commemorate each impactful year of getting 'more butts on e-bikes' thus far, Lectric eBikes is ringing in the holiday by giving away four eBikes during their live stream event on Tuesday, May 30, at 12 p.m. PST on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

"The e-bike is the most efficient solution for humans to move ourselves, so I'm proud to establish National E-Bike Day to not only reflect on our mission as a company, but to also champion the e-bike industry as a whole," said Levi Conlow, co-founder and CEO of Lectric. "When we started Lectric in 2019, we set out to be the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever and to challenge the idea of transportation as we knew it. This will be a day dedicated to recognizing and amplifying the sustainable, economic and wellness benefits of e-biking, while encouraging riders across the country to use their e-bikes or opt into electric transportation."

For the giveaway, Lectric is offering individuals two ways to participate —individuals with an e-bike, from any manufacturer, can be entered to win by posting a picture of themselves enjoying the benefits of e-biking on their Instagram or Facebook accounts that day along with the hashtag #Nationalebikeday. People can also participate in the giveaway by commenting on Lectric's live event on Facebook and YouTube. Four winners, two from each entry option, will be chosen at random during the live stream and will receive a free Lectric eBike of their choice. Participants can join the live stream event starting at 12 p.m. PST.

Lectric eBikes was founded on the idea of changing the way people move. Co-founders and childhood friends Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel shared a passion for biking and recognized the need for high quality e-bikes that offered the best value per dollar. By prioritizing quality, power and comfort while maintaining affordability, Lectric has grown a community of more than 300,000 electric commuters on the road nationwide with America's best-selling e-bike model.

Visit the official National E-Bike Day holiday page at https://nationaltoday.com/national-e-bike-day/ to learn more about the holiday and ways to celebrate. To learn more about the Lectric eBikes, visiting www.LectriceBikes.com. For media inquiries, please contact Account Manager Corinne Baud at [email protected].

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling nearly 300,000 e-bikes in less than four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite e-bike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. www.lectricebikes.com.

