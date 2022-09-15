Lectric eBikes' First-ever Pet Trailer Helps Man's Best Friend Travel in Style

Wag-along pet trailer makes micro-adventures with your furry best friend easier than ever

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, has debuted its first accessory specifically designed for pets. The Wag-along pet trailer makes it easier than ever before to bring your favorite furry friends along for the ride.

As part of its efforts to offer the greatest urban transportation solution ever, Lectric has successfully given commuters another affordable reason to ditch their cars and switch to an eBike for shorter commutes. Available for $179, the Wag-along pet trailer has a waterproof 600D exterior and is designed to comfortably accommodate pets under 50 lbs. For added versatility, each trailer is equipped with a universal bike hitch, making it compatible with every Lectric eBike model.

"It became evident that our customers wanted to bring their furry friends along for the ride and, until now, we didn't have anything to fulfill that need," said Lectric eBikes CEO and co-founder Levi Conlow. "People were using baskets for their pets, and now with the Wag-along, riders have a product specifically designed to keep their best friends comfortable and safe on the ride."

Since the debut of its flagship XP™ model in 2019, Lectric has become known for its foldable frame, perfect for riders with limited space. Keeping up with Lectric's emphasis on convenience and portability, the Wag-along pet trailer can easily be folded down for easy storage.

The Wag-along pet trailer is available for purchase on the Lectric eBikes website.

