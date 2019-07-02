Led By Award-Winning G70 Luxury Sport Sedan, Genesis Sales Increase Double Digits In 2019

This positive sales momentum is reflective of the great progress we've begun to make with our new Genesis Retail Network and appreciation for our portfolio of award-winning vehicles. After initial availability constraints across the growing network of new Genesis retailers in Q4 2018 that resulted in 408 G70 retails, Q1 2019 sales increased 447 percent to 2,231 units and increased another 56 percent in Q2 2019 to 3,484 units.

June '19 June '18 June YTD '19 June YTD '18 % Change YTD Genesis 1,887 796 10,007 7,262 37.8%

June '19 June '18 June YTD '19 June YTD '18 % Change YTD G70 1,193 0 5,715 0 n/a G80 532 642 3,353 5,646 -40.6% G90 162 154 939 1,616 -41.9%

"Our year-over-year sales growth represents far more than an uptick," said Erwin Raphael, COO of Genesis Motor America. "Over the last three years, Genesis has already earned a reputation for consumer loyalty and satisfaction, and we are now well along the way to having a retail network to begin to achieve the sales to match."

Leading the charge are some 318 Genesis retailers across the country: more than double the number of fully operational retailers that were in place at the end of 2018. Approximately 50 Genesis retailers are already working on their plans for separate Genesis facilities. Going forward, the needs of specific markets will determine whether these Genesis showrooms will exist as standalone stores or retail storefronts in popular local malls. In addition, the first Genesis Brand Center in New York City is slated to open before the end of the calendar year.

"Our retail network overhaul is focused on improving the customer experience to raise it to parity with our multiple award-winning brand and products," Raphael said.

In June, Genesis placed first in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) among all automotive brands for the second consecutive year. With just 63 problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), Genesis scored 25% better than #2 Luxury Brand at 84 PP100 and 33% better than the industry average of 93 PP100. G70 scored 60 PP100 in its first sales year, approximately 35 percent better than average in its segment.

Third-party industry experts and consumers alike have bestowed tremendous praise recently both on the Genesis brand and on the product lineup, including:

MotorTrend (11/18): 2019 Car of the Year (G70)

Car and Driver (11/18): 10Best (G70)

Women's Choice Award (11/18): Best Luxury Car for Reliability and Overall Under $50,000 (G80)

(G80) Hispanic Motor Press (11/18): Best Deluxe Car (G70)

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (12/18): Top Safety Pick+ rating (G70, G80, G90)

NACTOY (1/19): North American Car of the Year (G70)

AutoGuide (1/19): 2019 Car of the Year (G70)

Roadshow by CNET (1/19): Shift Award – 2019 Vehicle of the Year (G70)

AutoWeb (1/19): Driver's Choice Best Luxury Car (G80)

Consumer Reports (2/19): #1 Premium Brand in annual Brand Report Card rankings

Cars.com (2/19): Best of 2019 (G70)

MotorWeek (2/19): 2019 Driver's Choice – Best Luxury Car (G70)

Esquire (3/19): 2019 Sport Sedan of the Year (G70)

Autotrader (4/19): 2019 Best New Car (G70, multiple winners)

Popular Mechanics (4/19): 2019 Sedan of the Year (G70)

Good Housekeeping (4/19): 2019 Best New Car (G70, multiple winners)

Ward's Auto (5/19): 2019 10 Best Interior (G70)

NEMPA (5/19): Official 2019 Winter Sedan of New England (G70)

SAMA (5/19): Best Panoramic Sunroof Sedan for 2019 (G70)

The Genesis product lineup consists of the flagship G90 luxury sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans, and the G70 luxury sport sedan. G70 combines a high level of driver engagement with comfort and convenience, offered with a choice of two turbocharged engines. Equipped with the 365-hp, 3.3L twin-turbocharged V-6, G70 sprints from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. G80 offers executive-level luxury and comfort, while G80 Sport adds performance-oriented flourishes. Leading the charge is G90, which exemplifies the brand's commitment to refinement in even the smallest details. Driver-focused rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional across the model range. The model range is expected to grow significantly in the next two years.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among a dozen others.

