LED Table Lamps Market Worth $13.37 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 15.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global LED table lamps market size is expected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for the energy-efficient lighting system owing to increasing awareness about global warming is the key factor driving the product sales. In addition, growing popularity of smart homes, especially in developing economies including China and India, is propelling the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Commercial application segment led the global LED table lamps market in 2018 and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast years due to wide product usage in offices, restaurants, etc.

Decorative lamps is expected to be the fastest-growing as well as the largest product segment during the forecast years

Offline distribution channel is the largest segment; however, online segment will expand at the maximum growth rate from 2019 to 2025

APAC will be the largest and fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2025 due to the presence of emerging economies along with a number of initiatives and policies encouraging the usage of energy-efficient lighting system

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "LED Table Lamps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Decorative, Reading Lamps), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application (Household, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/led-table-lamps-market

Major manufacturers are introducing advanced products to gain maximum market share. For instance, in December 2016, General Electric Company launched a table lamp that features Amazon's 'Alexa'. The company has collaborated with Amazon to fix lamp over the top of Echo Dot device. The new product can be operated through a voice command. Thus, such product innovations in the market are also expected to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Decorative products was the largest segment in 2018 with a market share of more than 60%. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2025. Key companies in the region are focusing on product optimization along with technological and product innovation to cater to the increasing demand, which is likely to boost the APAC market. For instance, in June 2019, Xiaomi launched its latest LED table lamp for housing segment under the brand name 'Mi Table Lamp 1S' in China.

The new product has four different modes and has its own voice-controlled smart assistant. Some of the prominent companies in the global market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; OSRAM GmbH; Ningbo Liangliang; General Electric Company; SYSKA LED; Panasonic Corp.; GUANYA; OPPLE Lighting; Donghia, Inc.; and Yingke Lighting Electric Co., Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global LED table lamps market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

LED Table Lamps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Reading

Decorative

LED Table Lamps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Household

Commercial

LED Table Lamps Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline

Online

LED Table Lamps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Sponge & Scouring Pads Market – Growing demand for appropriate cleaning pads for different types of objects as they are effective on heavy as well as lightly soiled items is a key driving factor.

Growing demand for appropriate cleaning pads for different types of objects as they are effective on heavy as well as lightly soiled items is a key driving factor. Spreads Market – The spreads form an essential breakfast ingredient in the western countries, which has been driving the market. Increasing demand for natural and healthy spreads and consumer preferences for artisan bakery products are accelerating the growth of the food spread market across the globe.

The spreads form an essential breakfast ingredient in the western countries, which has been driving the market. Increasing demand for natural and healthy spreads and consumer preferences for artisan bakery products are accelerating the growth of the food spread market across the globe. Air Sports Equipment Market – The global air sports equipment market size was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2018. Increasing popularity of adventure sports among the millennials is expected to be a key factor over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.