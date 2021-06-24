LeddarTech and Cognata Join Forces to Accelerate the $20B Agriculture Autonomous Vehicle Market

REHOVOT, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech ® , and Cognata, Ltd., announced today the integration of Cognata's simulation authoring software with LeddarTech's sensor fusion and perception technology, LeddarVision, to further accelerate testing and validation of self-driving agriculture vehicles. This joint offering of a highly realistic simulation and testing platform for autonomous vehicle (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) combines the market's leading autonomous vehicle perception training and sensor fusion along with simulation software on a cloud-powered platform.

This combined solution delivers a new level of realism in training and validating ADAS and AV performance, along with highly accurate sensor simulation, bringing novel AI-powered traffic agents, based on real-world behavior, and highly realistic virtual worlds together on a cloud-based platform.

AV and ADAS automation requires a platform that supports end-to-end development - from training to testing, to certification and driving. The use of simulation is growing, as engineers are able to analyze systems in increasingly realistic conditions during every phase of development.



Highly realistic, large-scale simulation is a time-to-market accelerator for AV and ADAS developers, as they continue to leverage its capabilities in more phases of development to provide better product quality and safety and reduce testing time and costs.

The combined technology and expertise of the companies offer end users improved and robust testing and validation environment and perception solution, elevating the user experience with nearly real scenes.

Autonomous harvesting systems are witnessing huge demand from farm owners. Market for field farming applications is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, from 5 billion USD in 2020 to 20B USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 34.5%.*

VayaVision®, a LeddarTech company based in Israel, offers a leading environmental perception solution. LeddarVision provides vehicles with crucial information on the dynamically changing driving environment for safer and reliable autonomous driving. The software solution encompasses state-of-the- raw data fusion with up-sampling, AI, and computer vision and has the inherent redundancy required for functional safety.

LeddarTech, which acquired VayaVision in 2020, is a leader in level 1-5 environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments.

The Cognata platform leverages artificial intelligence, deep learning, and computer vision to create a realistic automotive simulation environment where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities - all remarkably accurate to real-world conditions, including weather conditions and an AI-based traffic model.

"LeddarTech and Cognata share the vision of using large-scale, cloud-based simulation to thoroughly and safely train and test self-driving cars under endless challenging situations," says Ronny Cohen, Sr. Director, Israel Operations & Engineering at LeddarTech. "This is a joining of the market's leading solutions to a unique best-of-breed offering that will accelerate the safe deployment of ADAS and AV technology."

"Cognata and LeddarTech are joining forces to create a robust solution that will efficiently and safely accelerate autonomous vehicles market entry," Cognata's CEO Danny Atsmon says. "Highly accurate and scalable simulation technology is essential to validate ADAS systems and autonomous vehicles within nearly infinite combinations of real-world scenarios."

*Agricultural Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025, Marketsandmarkets

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

For information about LeddarTech: www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

[email protected]

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process.

For information about Cognata: http://www.cognata.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact:

Shay Rootman, Business Development Director, Cognata, [email protected]

SOURCE Cognata

Related Links

http://www.cognata.com/

