Ledgible and Label Partner to Streamline Digital Asset Tax Information CARF & DAC8 Reporting and Compliance

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, the enterprise digital asset tax, accounting, and data reporting platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Label to deliver integrated CARF (Crypto Asset Reporting Framework) and DAC8 reporting solutions for digital asset businesses.

Together, Ledgible and Label provide an end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between raw blockchain activity and global compliant information reporting.

As digital asset adoption accelerates across exchanges, fintech platforms, custodians, and financial institutions, regulatory expectations are evolving just as quickly. From IRS Form 1099-DA requirements to global frameworks such as CARF and DAC8, organizations are facing increasing pressure to transform complex blockchain data into standardized, audit-ready reporting outputs.

Through this partnership, Ledgible and Label will combine their complementary capabilities to help institutions meet global requirements like CARF and DAC8 with greater efficiency and confidence. Ledgible's platform ingests, normalizes, and categorizes digital asset transaction data directly from blockchains, wallets, and exchanges, generating tax-calculated, compliance-ready records. Label complements this foundation by taking full ownership of the custom data and reporting layer, managing due diligence workflows, digital form collection and validation, data quality controls, including TIN and classification logic to ensure reportable data is complete and defensible. Label then generates jurisdiction-specific XML files aligned with submission requirements, supporting corrections, resubmissions, and ongoing reporting at scale across global CARF and related regimes.

Together, the two companies provide an end-to-end solution that bridges the gap between raw blockchain activity and global compliant information reporting — reducing operational burden while strengthening auditability and data integrity.

"Digital asset reporting requires both deep blockchain-native data transformation and precision in downstream information reporting," said Kell Canty, CEO, Ledgible. "By partnering with Label, we're enabling clients to move from transaction-level complexity to compliant reporting outcomes through a unified workflow."

"Institutions need scalable, production-grade compliance infrastructure as regulations mature," said Scott Nice, Chief Revenue Officer, Label. "Our collaboration with Ledgible delivers a practical path forward for firms navigating new digital asset reporting mandates."

The partnership is designed to support exchanges, custodians, fintech platforms, and financial institutions preparing for expanding global digital asset reporting obligations.

About Ledgible

Ledgible is the enterprise digital asset tax, accounting, and data-reporting platform built for institutions, exchanges, custodians, and service providers. Ledgible transforms blockchain-native data into clear, compliant, and auditable records, enabling institutions to meet regulatory and reporting obligations while scaling digital asset operations with confidence.

About Label

Label is a leading provider of automated end-to-end compliance software and expert tax services, specializing in FATCA, CRS, and CARF due diligence and reporting solutions. With a team combining regulatory expertise from top financial institutions and advanced engineering talent from companies like Amazon and NASA, Label delivers innovative, automated compliance solutions tailored to the financial sector. The company serves financial institutions, fintechs, exchanges, and service providers worldwide, delivering multi-jurisdiction FATCA and CRS and now CARF regulatory filings with a sustained zero-percent XML rejection rate. Label offers both SaaS platforms and full-service compliance management to simplify global tax reporting obligations. For more information, visit http://www.labeltech.io/.

Contact

Jan Jahosky

407-963-8088

[email protected]

SOURCE Ledgible