Ledgible Announces Readiness Assessment to Prepare Digital Asset Companies for 1099-DA Reporting

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible today announced the availability of their Digital Asset Assessment program on the back of the Internal Revenue Service's unveiling of their new draft Form 1099-DA form last week. Ledgible's Readiness Assessment program is designed to examine and assess a company's existing compliance, data, and reporting infrastructure for upcoming digital asset reporting requirements.

"Our team of digital asset tax information reporting experts are here to scope your enterprise's readiness for current and upcoming digital asset reporting demands," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible.

Ledgible has established itself as the technology integration partner of tax reporting for digital assets, enabling digital asset tax information to be ingested through traditional 1099 reporting workflows. This announcement comes on the heels of Ledgible's VP of Tax Information Reporting, Jessalyn Dean, lead testimony to the IRS's REG-122793-19 , regarding the proposed reporting of digital assets back in November.

Additionally, the Ledgible team analyzed the recent release of the Form 1099-DA by the IRS, leading the charge on public commentary of the new form in a company post.

"The world of digital asset tax information reporting is small, and our team of compliance experts are routinely chosen by top banks, institutions, and technology partners for our agile expertise in the space," Canty said.

For institutions and enterprises that would like to discuss a digital asset readiness assessment in preparation for new regulations, information can be requested from [email protected] .

About Ledgible

The Ledgible platform is built from the ground up to streamline digital asset tax information reporting and compliance. Ledgible enables institutions and enterprises to account for and manage digital asset data at scale. As a SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 Certified platform, Ledgible is the trusted provider of choice for large banks, fintech providers, and digital asset and tokenization companies for compliance and 1099 generation.

