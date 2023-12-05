Ledgible Launches Advanced Transaction Table, Expands 1099 Data Support

News provided by

Ledgible

05 Dec, 2023, 08:49 ET

Ledgible's new transaction table provides advanced tools for digital asset categorization and improved reporting capabilities for institutions and enterprises needing tax information reporting for digital assets.

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, leaders in digital asset tax and 1099 reporting, has launched an advanced transaction table, underscoring the industry's increased focus on digital asset tax reporting and providing streamlined digital asset reporting tools for CPAs, accountants, and tax professionals. Additionally, the team continues to develop industry-leading partnerships to support the needs of the industry and streamline the digital asset tax reporting process.

Continue Reading
The Ledgible Platform is a cryptocurrency tax & accounting platform designed for professionals, enterprises, and institutions.
The Ledgible Platform is a cryptocurrency tax & accounting platform designed for professionals, enterprises, and institutions.
Ledgible's new transaction table provides additional views, a categorization engine, enhanced memoization functionality, and advanced cost basis assignment.
Ledgible's new transaction table provides additional views, a categorization engine, enhanced memoization functionality, and advanced cost basis assignment.

"At Ledgible, we are committed to building best-in-class tools to support the growing needs of institutions and enterprises for digital asset reporting requirements," Ledgible CEO Kell Canty said. "Our new transaction table delivers those tools and provides a simplified source for digital asset cost basis data."

The new transaction table provides new functionalities to users, like improved context around digital asset transactions and providing clear audit paths for organizations. Additionally, a new advanced categorization engine streamlines the process of working with large quantities of transactions in bulk. Finally, enhanced memorization functionality and cost basis assignment tools built into the transaction table enable users access to industry-leading reporting functionality, all within the Ledgible platform. These new features streamline the 1099 reporting process, enabling clients to sort, calculate, and categorize digital asset cost basis with integration into their existing tools.

This new transaction table comes on the back of Ledgible's VP of Tax Information Reporting, Jessalyn Dean, being the first to provide testimony to the IRS regarding REG-122793-19. A team of Ledgible experts also submitted a 19 page comment letter to the IRS on the proposed regulations, leading the way of shaping future digital asset 1099 reporting.

As the regulatory landscape continues to shift, Ledgible stands as a trusted partner of the world's top institutions and digital asset firms for cost basis calculation and tax reporting compliance. The advanced functionality announced in this release supports these efforts and provides Ledgible's partners access to the most trusted source of digital asset tax information data on the market.

About Ledgible

The Ledgible Digital Asset Tax and Accounting Platform is built from the ground up to streamline digital asset accounting operations. Ledgible enables companies to account for and manage digital asset data at scale. As a SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 Certified platform, Ledgible is the trusted provider of choice for large banks, fintech providers, and digital asset and tokenization native companies.

Ledgible operates in 4 key verticals – 1099 Tax Information Reporting, Digital Asset Data, Accounting, and Tax Filing. The underlying technology of Ledgible allows native customization to fit the needs of any given project within the digital asset data scope. Ledgible makes digital asset data, legible.

Media Contact:
Jan Jahosky
407.331.4699
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ledgible

Also from this source

Ledgible Partners with DigiShares for Tax, Accounting, and Reporting of Digital and Crypto Assets

Ledgible Partners with DigiShares for Tax, Accounting, and Reporting of Digital and Crypto Assets

Ledgible, the leading digital asset tax, accounting, and data platform for enterprises and institutions, today announced a partnership with...
Ledgible Launches NFT Suite - NFT Management, Portfolio Tracking, & Accounting Software for NFTs

Ledgible Launches NFT Suite - NFT Management, Portfolio Tracking, & Accounting Software for NFTs

Ledgible, the leading digital asset tax, accounting, and data platform for Enterprises & Institutions, today announced the company launched its new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.