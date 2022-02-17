Ledgible Crypto Integrates WalletConnect to Tap Into Growing Decentralized Finance Space

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible , the leading professional-first platform for tax and accounting of crypto assets, announced native integration with WalletConnect , an open standard protocol to connect crypto wallets to decentralized applications (dApps). WalletConnect is a Web 3 innovation and the next step for blockchain and decentralized applications enabling value or assets to be transferred between wallets or accounts.

"Crypto is a rapidly advancing landscape, and tracking and accounting for transactions in cryptocurrency wallets face increasing challenges and complexity," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "Our Ledgible solution is constantly adding new features in order to accommodate as many of crypto needs as possible and can now gather WalletConnect data as well as identify taxable transactions and calculate the gain/loss."

For those crypto users with self-hosted wallets, the Ledgible Crypto Platform can easily include crypto activity including DeFi (decentralized finance) when holding, selling, trading, tipping, and making purchases through WalletConnect enabled wallets and generate reports and plan for taxes.

The Ledgible Crypto Platform is the bridge between cryptoassets and traditional financial accounting and the most advanced platform available for determining crypto tax liabilities and delivering that data to the tax filing systems used by professionals. The platform produces IRS Form 8949 and other reporting formats that are directly importable to filing systems with all major tax and accounting solutions. The Ledgible Platform supports a wide range of integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, and wallets.

Connecting dApps to crypto wallets lets users leverage WalletConnect to securely interact with any dApps including from a mobile phone. WalletConnect is built into more than one hundred leading wallets and hundreds of dApps to connect with wallets, making WalletConnect a safe and popular choice powering DeFi and NFT (non-fungible token) activity. WalletConnect is also extendable and built to work with many blockchains. Made for developers, the WalletConnect web, android, and iOS SDK's power millions of Web 3 connections every day.

About Ledgible

Ledgible is an AICPA SOC 1 & 2 assured tax reporting and portfolio tracking platform for crypto assets for professionals, enterprises, and consumers. The Ledgible Crypto Platform is the proven crypto asset solution for tax and accounting professionals with leading accounting firms, institutions, and major crypto companies globally. Ledgible Crypto Tax Pro is used by thousands of firms to make tax reporting easy for their professionals and clients. For more information, visit ledgible.io .

