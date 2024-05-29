Ledgible Launches Specific Identification (SpecID) Feature for Digital Asset Tax Reporting

ATLANTA, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible, a leading provider of digital asset tax, accounting, and data solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of industry-first functionality for Specific Identification tax calculation. This sophisticated tax optimization feature marks a significant advancement in Ledgible's commitment to providing institutional tax capabilities for digital asset transactions.

Ledgible's Specific Identification support enables users to easily identify and mark digital assets of noted sales to calculate tax based on the designated tax lots. Using Specific Identification, Ledgible users can highly optimize tax calculations tailored to their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce SpecID support to our platform, further enhancing our users' ability to optimize their digital asset transactions," said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "With the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets, it's more important than ever to have access to robust and sophisticated tools. Ledgible remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our users to navigate the complexities of digital assets while maximizing their tax situation including loss harvesting and other unique scenarios."

"The volatility in digital assets makes tax management even more impactful for harvesting losses and generating 'Tax Alpha'. Being able to identify specific tax lots for sale is an invaluable feature that will help institutions and professionals maximize their own and their clients' tax efficiency. Now that Ledgible has released SpecID for digital assets, it will enable our platform's clients and all who use digital assets to have more control over their tax liabilities." - Eric Ervin, CEO of Onramp Invest, a Securitize Company.

Ledgible's SpecID support is now generally available for Production use, further solidifying Ledgible's position as a leading provider of digital asset tax and accounting technology. To learn more about Ledgible and its innovative suite of products, visit Ledgible.io.

About Ledgible:

Ledgible is a leading provider of digital asset tax, accounting, and data technology, offering comprehensive tools for individuals and businesses to manage their digital asset portfolios with confidence. Ledgible's suite of products is designed to streamline tax compliance, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance for digital asset transactions. For more information, visit Ledgible.io.

Contact:

Jan Jahosky

407-331-4699

[email protected]

SOURCE Ledgible