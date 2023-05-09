Ledn Receives Regulatory Approval in the Cayman Islands

Kenneth Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Ledn, stated that the approval is "a sign of our dedication to building a world-class financial technology company that prioritizes the needs of our clients while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

"This achievement is a critical milestone for our company, as we forge ahead with our global expansion plans and continue to roll out innovative products and services to our growing client base globally," said Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, co-founder of Ledn.

About Ledn

Ledn offers savings accounts and loans to clients in over 130 countries, with an expanding range of services and supported regions. The company is dedicated to building world-class financial services, with a focus on helping people build long-term wealth through digital asset-based products.

