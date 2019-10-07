Lee Cooper Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Lee Cooper, an accomplished healthcare executive, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.

Mr. Cooper joins WCAS following over 25 years of experience at GE, where he successfully led several business units. Most recently, Mr. Cooper was the President & CEO of GE Healthcare Systems, U.S. and Canada. In this role, he oversaw GE Healthcare's core businesses of Imaging, Ultrasound, Life Care Solutions, Enterprise Digital Solutions and Services and partnered with care providers, healthcare systems and governments to improve healthcare quality, access and affordability. Earlier in his career, he held multiple Chief Commercial Officer roles, including for GE Corporate, GE Energy Management and GE Capital, America. He also started GE Capital's Enterprise Client Group in 2005. Mr. Cooper received his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Brian Regan, WCAS General Partner, said: "We are excited for Lee to join the WCAS team. Lee is a hands-on leader, and his experience building collaborative teams that deliver value to customers will be highly beneficial to our healthcare portfolio. Lee's emphasis on culture as the foundation of success closely aligns with WCAS's philosophy."

Lee Cooper added, "I am thrilled to work with WCAS's talented team of healthcare professionals and their portfolio company executives. I look forward to partnering with a firm that views a commitment to operational excellence and long-standing relationships as the core of its value creation model."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested over $9 billion of equity in 89 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

