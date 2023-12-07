Lee Health Offers New Caregiving Benefit to Over 15,000 Employees

The partnership with Homethrive will offer support to caregivers within the team, easing burnout and promoting individual wellbeing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health, the largest public health system in the state of Florida, is offering Homethrive as a caregiving benefit to its 15,000+ employees to support the growing demand. Offering this competitive benefit will help retain employees, attract fresh talent and set a national example for supporting healthcare workers who show up every day for their community members.

Lee Health employees will receive 24/7 access to Homethrive's innovative caregiving platform, with on-demand resources and live support to help make caring for a loved one easier and more rewarding. They will also have access to Homethrive's in-house team of expert social workers to connect with for emotional support or assistance as needed.

The workforce is experiencing critical shortages as employees try to manage taking care of loved ones in addition to their paid jobs. Employee caregiving impacts 1 in 4 healthcare workers today, creating a difficult balancing act and often leading to burnout.

Lee Health is committed to delivering world-class care for the individuals they serve, and that starts with supporting their world-class workforce.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Lee Health, a healthcare system driven by providing great care for their community and supporting the people who make that possible – their employees," said Dave Jacobs, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at Homethrive. "The decision to offer a caregiving benefit shows a commitment to the future of healthcare, starting with the individuals who show up not only for their patients, but also for their loved ones. By supporting them at home we make focusing on their work easier, and that balance is what it's all about."

The idea of implementing a caregiving benefit came to life after Lee Health's employees shared their experiences.

"Healthcare workers are facing new challenges every day and personal caregiving is at the top of the list for many," said Mike Wukitsch, chief people officer at Lee Health. "Our employees came to us with the issues they were facing, and Homethrive offered us the chance to address this need. We are proud to be at the leading edge of providing a higher level of support for our employees in all facets of their lives, alongside their families, and ultimately the community we serve."

Homethrive assists people caring for a loved one who needs more help due to age, disability, or a medical condition. Caregivers can get personalized support whenever and however they need it, from assistance navigating Medicare plan options or a new medical diagnosis to recommendations on home safety equipment and even help keeping track of medications. Participants can also get support finding government and community-based resources to ease the financial impact of caregiving.

To learn more about Lee Health and the caregiving benefit that will be made available to its 15,000+ employees in partnership with Homethrive, please visit https://www.leehealth.org/.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at https://www.leehealth.org/.

