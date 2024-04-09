New Virtual Companionship Program from Homethrive Tackles Social Isolation and Empowers Older Adults

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homethrive, a high-tech, high-touch family caregiving support platform, today announced the launch of its Virtual Companionship solution that will help address the issue of social isolation and loneliness among older adults.

Research shows nearly one-fourth of U.S. adults aged 65 and older are socially isolated. The health impact of this isolation can rival the consequences of smoking , obesity and low physical activity. The new program will help alleviate these effects by encouraging familiarity, rapport-building and trust among participants. Homethrive's solution allows for a personalized approach to each individual's situation, ensures a safe, tailored experience and offers services and resources to promote long-term health and well-being.

"America is experiencing a loneliness epidemic, and older adults are among the most vulnerable," said David Greenberg, co-founder and co-CEO of Homethrive. "Loneliness has been linked to a variety of severe medical conditions, from anxiety and depression to significantly increased risks of death. Our team created a safe touchpoint to help the program participants feel more connected, provide opportunities for socializing and ensure they have everything they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives."

The Virtual Companionship solution is structured to ensure regular touchpoints by phone with each participant. It connects them with online social activities, like trivia and virtual museum tours, and offers suggestions for volunteer opportunities and other in-person social activities in their communities. It also focuses on an individual's physical well-being by researching transportation and meal delivery services and providing home safety options.

Homethrive's Companions go through a thorough vetting and training process to ensure the highest standards for safety, quality, and customer service. Homethrive also uses analytics around interactions, preferences, and outcomes to continuously learn about members and improve the program.

About Homethrive

Homethrive is transforming the way we care by offering working caregivers the support they need and deserve to balance work, life, and caregiving responsibilities. Through their high-touch/high-tech platform, caregivers can access 24/7 on-demand resources and live, one-on-one support from their team of expert Care Guides, social work professionals with years of caregiving experience. This highly personalized approach improves outcomes, lowers costs, and saves valuable time. Homethrive is available nationally and offered primarily as an employee benefit through employers and through select health plans.

SOURCE Homethrive