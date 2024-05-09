Leerink Partners Announces Expansion with New Los Angeles Office

Firm Hires Tim Hotchandani to Lead Life Science Technology Banking Effort

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced the opening of a new office in Los Angeles to cement its growing business in the region. This new location follows the recently opened Miami office in December 2023.

To lead the firm's strategic expansion in Los Angeles, Leerink Partners also announced the addition of Tim Hotchandani as Senior Managing Director. Mr. Hotchandani brings 20 years of experience in healthcare investment banking, during which he has specialized in life science tools & diagnostics for the last decade and a half. He is based in the firm's new office and will report to Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking.

"As the life sciences and healthcare market continues to grow in Southern California as a key hub of innovation, Tim's wealth of experience and deep insights into the tools and diagnostics sector position him well to make significant contributions to our clients' growth and success," said Mr. Blake. "We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our growing team."

Prior to joining Leerink Partners, Mr. Hotchandani served as a Managing Director at Rothschild & Co, specializing in the coverage of Life Science Technology companies globally. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank and began his career as an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers and Thomas Weisel Partners LLC.

"I am honored to join Leerink Partners and to lead the charge in our Life Science Technology banking initiative," affirmed Mr. Hotchandani. "I eagerly anticipate leveraging my expertise and network to drive optimal outcomes for our clients, while collaboratively contributing to the esprit de corps and continued success of the firm."

Los Angeles marks Leerink Partners' eighth location, complementing its established presence in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, and Nashville.

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/ .

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $160 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

Contact: Michael Schutsky

(646) 818-9251

SOURCE Leerink Partners