Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro & ViewLift Announce Video Streaming Alliance

BOLOGNA, Italy and LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ViewLift, a leading global streaming technology platform, announces its alliance with Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro (LNP) to power the first European basketball league to launch on Amazon Fire TV, IOS TV and Roku Apps. The LNP subscription service will also be available on smartphone and tablet devices and the LNP website. The announcement is made by the LNP executive team, and Rick Allen (ViewLift CEO), Fabio Gallo (Vice President of Sales) and Elle Leonsis (Director of Marketing & Partnership EMEA).

LNP's re-branded subscription service "LNP Pass" will feature all League games live and subsequently on-demand, reaching LNP's fans globally with content through a League-owned media distributed across all major OTT devices, via the ViewLift platform.

"The agreement with ViewLift, one of the most important media companies for digital content distribution on dedicated platform, is a source of great pride for us at Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro," underlines Pietro Basciano, LNP President. "At the same time, this is the confirmation of the growth process started five years ago, chasing the desire to make the video content of the championships more and more accessible for LNP fans. With ViewLift, we will be able to reach and grow our subscribers even better, with more capability."

"LNP has shown continuous growth, and to continue this trend it was necessary to have a partner like ViewLift," declares Fabio Manca, LNP Servizi President. "Together with Fastweb, for the fiber technology into our venues, we will give a big boost to the spread of the LNP Leagues. Thanks to ViewLift, we'll have a preferential access to Amazon, Apple TV and Roku users. We are working on further growth of the LNP PASS product, in terms of video quality and statistical integration. In addition, we have launched a very advantageous offer for the season ticket holders who wish to subscribe to LNP PASS. I invite all the fans to contact their referral Club to have access to these packages, designed for them."

The ViewLift state-of-the-art streaming platform will now allow LNP to bring the Serie A2 (2nd National League) and Serie B (3rd) to a larger scale fan-base. LNP has 28 teams who compete for the Championship and additional trophy like Supercoppa (September) and Coppa Italia LNP (March). While in Serie B 64 teams compete to be promoted in Serie A2 (4 spots) and Coppa Italia (March). The League aims to grow its audience and increase viewership across all media, reaching new viewers across the globe and providing an enhanced experience for dedicated fans. ViewLift operates a worldwide OTT platform that will transform the viewership experience for LNP fans through ubiquitous streaming over the leading over-the-top devices. Fans can now follow their favorite teams in depth with exclusive content; and relive past triumphs with archival games and highlights.

"Professional basketball has exploded in popularity and athleticism around the world," noted ViewLift's CEO, Rick Allen. "The LNP has been in the forefront of the game, showcasing both native Italians player- who are, the strength and the heart of this League, veterans as well as emerging young pros- and exciting basketball talents from other countries. Having seen the enormous excitement at LNP games myself, we at ViewLift are delighted to bring such great competition and sportsmanship to fans around the globe."

About Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro:

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro re-founded in year 2013 (following the merging into a single League of former Legadue and the already existing LNP) associates in private and non-profit form the Clubs affiliated to the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP). And participants in the two top level National Amateur Basketball Men's Championships (Serie A2 and Serie B). Its mandate is to coordinate, direct and develop the sporting activity related to the basketball game of the Clubs associated with it, and promotes the competitive events organized by it and/or directly organized.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift's founding team, brings years of domain experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) and strong industry relationships to offer a complete end-to-end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across all major device platforms. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates and Comcast Ventures as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Terry Semel, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: Monumental Sports Network; Lax Sports Network; Premier Lacrosse League; DraftKings; the TV station groups Nexstar and Bonneville; SnagFilms; and others.

