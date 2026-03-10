Legacy appoints Dr. Scott Lundy as Chief Medical Officer to lead clinical strategy and research expansion

Renowned reproductive urologist and surgeon-scientist joins Legacy to accelerate clinical innovation, product development, and groundbreaking research in male fertility

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sperm testing & freezing company Legacy today announced the appointment of Dr. Scott Lundy, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. A nationally recognized expert in male infertility and fertility preservation, Dr. Lundy will lead Legacy's clinical strategy, research initiatives, and medical oversight as the company continues expanding its platform for modern fertility care.

Dr. Lundy currently serves as Male Infertility Section Director, Reproductive Urology Fellowship Director, Clinical Andrology Lab Director, and Associate Professor in the Glickman Urological Institute at Cleveland Clinic, where he is a staff surgeon-scientist specializing in male reproductive health.

"Dr. Lundy is one of the leading physician-scientists in male fertility today," said Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy. "His clinical expertise, research leadership, and experience directing high-complexity andrology laboratories make him uniquely positioned to guide Legacy's next phase of clinical and scientific innovation."

Since joining Legacy earlier this year, Dr. Lundy has already played a key role in expanding the company's clinical product offerings. Under his supervision, Legacy recently launched a comprehensive testing platform, including advanced motility analysis and post-vasectomy semen analysis (PVSA), providing fertility clinics, urologists, and patients with actionable insights through convenient mail-in testing.

In the coming weeks, Legacy will also launch a new product designed to provide deeper information about sperm health from an easy-to-digest consumer lens.

Advancing research in male reproductive health

Dr. Lundy brings an extensive academic and research background to Legacy. He completed both his MD and PhD at the University of Washington, where his doctoral research focused on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. He then completed his urology residency and Reproductive Urology Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic, where he now practices as male infertility section director and fellowship director and Associate Professor of Surgery at the Lerner College of Medicine.

A rarity in the field of urology, Dr. Lundy is also a certified High Complexity Laboratory Director (HCLD) and oversees two clinical andrology laboratories and a basic science lab. His research program spans genomic medicine, bioengineering, and reproductive biology, with a focus on the male reproductive microbiome, the role of sperm in early embryo development, and in vitro spermatogenesis.

Dr. Lundy has received more than 20 competitive research grants from the National Institutes of Health and private foundations and has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications in the field of male fertility. In 2025, he was recognized with the ASRM Society for Male Reproduction and Urology (SMRU) Young Reproductive Urologist of the Year Award.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Lundy is an avid underwater photographer, amateur watchmaker, and father of three boys.

A growing platform for fertility data and discovery

Over the past 7 years, Legacy has built the largest sperm data platform of its kind in the United States, and one of the largest globally.

Under Dr. Lundy's leadership, Legacy plans to significantly expand its research and development initiatives, leveraging this dataset to generate new insights into male fertility, reproductive health, and the broader role of sperm in human biology.

"Legacy has built an extraordinary platform for advancing male reproductive health," said Dr. Lundy. "With tens of thousands of samples analyzed and preserved, the company has generated one of the largest sperm datasets in the world. I'm excited to help translate this data into research discoveries and new clinical tools that improve care for patients everywhere."

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, offering at-home semen analysis, sperm cryopreservation, post-vasectomy testing, and advanced male reproductive health services. Through clinical-grade testing, fast logistics, and patient-first design, Legacy is redefining how men engage with their reproductive health.

