Legacy Launches "Sperm Insights," a First-of-Its-Kind Data Platform to Contextualize Male Fertility and Long-Term Health

New product translates complex semen analysis data into personalized, trackable insights powered by the largest sperm dataset in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading digital male fertility clinic, today announced the launch of Sperm Insights, a first-of-its-kind product designed to provide deeper, more actionable understanding of sperm health. Developed in collaboration with Legacy's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Scott Lundy, Sperm Insights transforms clinical semen analysis data into a personalized, longitudinal view of reproductive and overall health.

Sample "Sperm Insights" dashboard

Built on the most robust sperm dataset of any clinic or laboratory in the United States, Sperm Insights introduces a new category of data-driven fertility intelligence, giving individuals the ability to benchmark, track, and better understand their reproductive health over time.

"Sperm Insights represents a meaningful step forward in how men interpret and apply semen analysis data," said Dr. Scott Lundy, Chief Medical Officer at Legacy. "Patients often struggle to interpret complex semen analysis results and describe the implications of their testing on their fertility. This platform provides real-world context grounded in scientific literature and will help individuals understand what their results mean, how they compare to peers, and most importantly, what actions they can take to improve their reproductive and overall health."

Sperm Insights is comprised of several key features designed to make complex data more accessible and actionable:

Sperm Score : A proprietary algorithm developed using rigorous numerical thresholds and evidence-based inputs from scientific literature, designed to summarize overall sperm health into a single, intuitive metric

: A proprietary algorithm developed using rigorous numerical thresholds and evidence-based inputs from scientific literature, designed to summarize overall sperm health into a single, intuitive metric Age-Based Benchmarking : Personalized comparisons that show how an individual's sperm parameters stack up against other Legacy clients within their age group

: Personalized comparisons that show how an individual's sperm parameters stack up against other Legacy clients within their age group Longitudinal Tracking : Ongoing monitoring of sperm health over time, enabling users to track improvements and identify the impact of lifestyle, medical, or behavioral changes

: Ongoing monitoring of sperm health over time, enabling users to track improvements and identify the impact of lifestyle, medical, or behavioral changes Health & Longevity Signals: Emerging insights that highlight potential relationships between sperm health and broader wellness and longevity markers

Designed with both clinical rigor and consumer accessibility in mind, Sperm Insights delivers results in a highly shareable, engaging format — similar to other modern "edutainment" health platforms — making it easier for individuals to understand and act on their data.

"Function Health has a 'Biological Age.' Whoop has the 'Whoop Score.' Oura Health has a 'Readiness Score.' Male fertility has been left out of this movement entirely," said Khaled Kteily, Founder and CEO of Legacy. "Finally, men have a solution to help them understand their bodies, their health, and their fertility, made possible by one of the largest male fertility data sets in the world."

The launch of Sperm Insights builds on Legacy's broader mission to redefine male reproductive healthcare through innovation, accessibility, and data transparency. As more individuals seek proactive, preventative approaches to their health, Legacy continues to expand its platform to meet that demand.

Sperm Insights is now available to all Legacy clients as part of the company's growing suite of fertility and reproductive health solutions.

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading digital male fertility clinic, offering at-home sperm testing, cryopreservation, and advanced analysis. With a mission to make fertility care more accessible, Legacy combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to understand and take control of their reproductive health.

SOURCE Give Legacy, Inc.