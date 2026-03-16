LEGACY CANNABIS BRAND ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE PRODUCT EXPANSION

Smokiez Edibles' new gummy formulations will focus on sleep and recovery

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokiez Edibles (Smokiez), an award-winning, legacy, family-owned cannabis brand, announced today the expansion of its CBN product line throughout compliant cannabis markets nationwide.

The new Smokiez Fruit Chews include three new flavorful blends along with one classic blend:

Dreamy Blueberry - 1:1:1, 100mg THC, 100mg CBG, 100mg CBN (Sleep Recover)

Sleepy Watermelon - 1:2:2, 50mg THC, 100mg CBN, 100mg CBD (Blissful Sleep)

Midnight Prickly Pear - 1:1:1, 100mg THC, 100mg CBN, 100mg CBD (Deep Sleep)

Jamberry - 1:1, 100mg THC, 100mg CBN (Classic)

The new collection joins the brand's current lineup of gummies in a range of delicious flavors, with varied cannabinoid ratios and intended usages for each SKU, sold in compliant markets both nationally and internationally (Puerto Rico and Costa Rica). Each new SKU will be available in both sweet and sour flavor profiles.

"We wanted to go live with this product launch right after National Sleep Awareness Week, which kicked off on March 8th, to keep the conversation going about the importance of a good night's rest. We are a family-owned company that spans generations, and each generation experiences sleep deprivation from their own perspective," said Ryan Wright, COO of Smokiez Edibles. "We have new parents on the team, who experience fractured sleep during nighttime feedings, along with employees 60+ who have trouble staying asleep due to body aches and pains. We wanted to create a range of products that people on our team could use and incorporate into their lives."

About 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day, and an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic sleep disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of the new Smokiez edibles feature CBN, a minor cannabinoid that is commonly used for supporting sleep depth, promoting longer, more sustained sleep cycles associated with physical restoration.

"We have found the mixture of different cannabinoids and their profiles helps us as individuals find the right recipe for getting a good night's sleep," continued Wright. "Everyone's sleep is so diverse, not everyone sleeps the same. We are enabling consumers to experiment with different blends to discover what works best for them. Find your perfect sleep with Smokiez CBN offering."

Rooted in wellness, the new SKUs are crafted with real fruit flavors, and they're vegan, gluten-free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. This product expansion follows Smokiez's recent initiative to make all of their edibles completely dye-free. In addition to Fruit Chews, Smokiez also offers infused lemonade beverages in select markets, along with open-market products including their Cooling CBD Relief Roll-On and Pet Tincture.

The new Smokiez products are available now in Colorado and Montana. Additional markets to follow soon including Oklahoma, Washington, California, New Mexico, Missouri, Illinois, Oregon, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. Prices vary.

For more information about Smokiez and the company's full cannabis-infused product range, visit smokiez.com. To access the company's hemp-derived product range, shipping to most U.S. states, visit Smokiezcbd.com.

About Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles is an award-winning, family-owned, legacy cannabis brand that specializes in high-quality edible products for every type of consumer. Operational since 2009, the self-funded company has become one of the most recognized edible brands in the world, currently in compliant markets across 22 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. Smokiez handcrafts a wide range of Fruit Chews containing THC and other minor cannabinoid ratio blends, infused lemonades, topical relief products, and more. Learn more at smokiez.com.

SOURCE Smokiez Edibles