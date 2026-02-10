Legacy Commercial Property Announces Starbucks-Anchored Development in Nashville's Donelson Corridor

Legacy Commercial Property continues its expansion into fast-growing Nashville and Tennessee markets

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures company, today announces the purchase of a multi-tenant retail development in Donelson, Tennessee, anchored by development partner Starbucks.

"We're proud to strengthen our partnership with Starbucks while expanding our convenience retail footprint in one of America's fastest-growing metro areas," said Ben Hoogland of Legacy Commercial Property.

Located at 2725 Donelson Pike, the development occupies a signalized intersection with over 34,000 daily vehicle counts. The property sits among established national retailers including Kroger and Publix in a market where population growth is skyrocketing. Beyond Starbucks, the site offers 3,500 square feet of turnkey retail space.

"Donelson aligns with our disciplined approach to identifying assets in markets with clear fundamentals and long-term stability," said Brent Conley, Legacy's Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development. "This project strengthens an already established corridor and reflects the type of strategic investment we believe will continue to elevate the retail landscape across Middle Tennessee."

The property exemplifies Legacy's value-creation approach, transforming a former bank building into modern retail space positioned for immediate occupancy. With Starbucks as anchor tenant, the development offers co-tenancy advantages rarely available in this supply-constrained market.

Legacy Commercial Property's vertically integrated platform provides tenants with services that accelerate market entry, reduce complexity, and pinpoint A+ sites. Their ability to move quickly and deliver on their word has made Legacy the go-to retail partner in the mid-west and sun belt. The property is expected to be complete in the Fall of this year.

Legacy Commercial Property, a Highland Ventures Company, is a family-owned real estate investment and development firm specializing in high-quality retail and mixed-use properties. With a proven track record spanning more than four decades, Legacy owns and manages a diverse portfolio of more than 700 properties across 22 states. A market leader in convenience retail, Legacy delivers long-term value for tenants, brand partners, and communities. The company's vertically integrated team oversees every stage of the property lifecycle, from acquisition and development to construction, leasing, and management, ensuring exceptional quality and operational ease for our retail partners.

