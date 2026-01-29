LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Handcraft announced a renewed focus on preserving Lancaster County woodworking traditions through its handcrafted Murphy beds and custom shelving solutions. The company works with Amish artisans in the region to produce made-to-order furniture designed for modern living spaces.

Lancaster County Craftsmanship Rooted in Tradition

Lancaster County is widely associated with woodworking heritage and small-shop production, supported by long-standing craft industries across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development provides resources and information related to business and industry across the state, including manufacturing sectors connected to wood products and furniture.

"Our work reflects a commitment to preserving traditional woodworking techniques while addressing the functional needs of today's homes," said the spokesperson for the Legacy Handcraft Team. - Legacy Handcraft Team

How Custom Murphy Beds Are Built Using Time-Honored Techniques

Legacy Handcraft produces Murphy beds as made-to-order furniture designed to fit multifunctional spaces such as home offices, guest rooms, and dens. These pieces are built with an emphasis on joinery and material selection intended for long-term residential use.

Customers can explore Legacy Handcraft's Murphy bed collection through the company's Murphy Beds category.

The Role of Custom Shelving in Functional, Long-Lasting Homes

Custom shelving is often used to support storage in high-use home areas, including kitchens, offices, and living rooms. Legacy Handcraft's shelving collection includes floating shelves designed to complement wood furniture finishes and provide durable storage solutions.

Legacy Handcraft's shelving offerings are available through the Shelves category, including wooden floating shelves suited for a range of room layouts.

Handcrafted Furniture vs Fast Furniture

Manufacturing overviews from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provide context on the broader furniture and related product manufacturing industry in the United States. Legacy Handcraft's approach centers on made-to-order production and regional craftsmanship rather than mass production volume.

Why Homeowners Are Choosing Murphy Beds Made in Lancaster County

As homeowners seek more flexible uses for available square footage, space-saving furniture remains a practical option for rooms that need to serve multiple purposes. The National Association of Home Builders has reported that the median home size decreased from 2023 to 2024, reflecting ongoing interest in efficient layouts.

Legacy Handcraft offers multiple categories aligned with these needs, including Murphy beds and cabinet beds. Customers can view available configurations through the Cabinet Beds category.

Preserving Lancaster County Craftsmanship Through Custom Murphy Beds and Shelving

Legacy Handcraft's continued collaboration with Amish artisans is intended to support Lancaster County craftsmanship through furniture built for everyday living. The company's current focus includes custom Murphy beds and shelving designed to meet modern space requirements while reflecting established woodworking techniques.

About Legacy Handcraft

Legacy Handcraft is a wood furniture company specializing in handcrafted furniture and Murphy Beds. Formed through the merger of Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft, the company draws on Amish woodworking traditions while addressing the needs of today's homes. Legacy Handcraft provides durable, space-saving, and custom wood furniture to customers across the United States.

