Legacy Introduces Mail-In Sperm DNA Fragmentation Analysis to Address Male Fertility

The genetic health of the DNA inside sperm is often not tested until a couple has experienced multiple failed fertility treatments. It is a key consideration in fertility and one of the most important factors determining not only a man's ability to father a child, but also the health outcomes of the child. Any damage to the DNA within sperm may interfere with the sperm's ability to properly fertilize an egg or develop into a healthy, thriving embryo. By testing and addressing SDF early, couples may avoid more invasive and costly treatments, including IVF.

"Legacy is committed to being at the cutting edge of the male fertility science, services, and products. We are proud to provide the first of its kind at-home mail-in DNA fragmentation testing. Most experts consider the DNA fragmentation index to be one of the missing pieces of the male infertility puzzle," said Dr. Ramy Abou Ghayda, Chief Medical Officer of Legacy. "DNA fragmentation data is regarded as an invaluable diagnostic tool. It will provide insight and understanding of undesirable fertility outcomes and has the potential to guide therapeutic interventions during the fertility journey of couples."

"Legacy helps men on their journey to fatherhood through mail-in sperm testing, analysis and preservation at a time when sperm counts have declined over 50% and men are stepping up to be equal partners in the family planning process," said Khaled Kteily, Founder & CEO of Legacy. "We are building the world's leading male fertility clinic, and we're doing it all online. Everyone, no matter where you live, will have access to the leading male fertility analyses, doctors, preservation, and treatments through Legacy."

HOW LEGACY WORKS: SPERM TESTING, FREEZING AND DNA FRAGMENTATION

Legacy's mail-in kit revolutionizes the traditional process for men, making SDF analysis easier, more convenient, and affordable from the comfort of your home. It's simple—no liquid nitrogen, pipettes, or clunky shipping tanks required. This allows men to get information about their SDF without needing to visit an expensive clinic or specialty lab.

A Legacy test kit is shipped directly to the client to produce a sample in the privacy of their home before sending it back for clinical-level analysis, now with the option to test sperm DNA fragmentation. Each client receives a full fertility report within three business days that analyzes volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology, as well as the option to freeze their deposit at world-class cryogenic storage facilities. A process that was once anxiety ridden is now stress free, easy and empowering.

A typical sperm DNA fragmentation analysis can cost up to $500, plus the cost of a visit to a fertility specialist (up to $350). Legacy's SDF analysis is available as a $195 add-on to their traditional semen analysis (For Today package $195) and is included in their For Tomorrow ($995) and Forever ($3,995) packages. Each package includes industry leading five-factor semen analysis including volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology that is conducted in CLIA-certified laboratory and meets the highest standard of quality and scientific excellence. A phone or video consultation with a male fertility expert to discuss your results is available for no additional charge.

