Legacy Protectors Life Group Expands Holistic Insurance Offerings by Partnering with Integrity

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Legacy Protectors Life Group ("Legacy Protectors"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Sarasota, Florida, and led by Jordan Lowery. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"I've been incredibly impressed by the level of commitment and discipline Jordan displays as a young, dynamic leader," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By partnering with Integrity, we can help bolster Jordan's current trajectory by offering the Legacy Protectors team the relationships, products and resources they need to achieve more and to grow at an even faster pace. We have thoughtfully built best-in-class technology and assembled leading talent in the industry to support, advise and encourage partners like Legacy Protectors. When partners join Integrity, they become part of a leadership group that wants them to succeed and is willing to offer guidance and assistance. I can't wait to see where Jordan takes his team at Legacy Protectors. With Integrity by their side, the sky is the limit for their future!"

A former collegiate athlete, Lowery brings a deep level of dedication and hard work to his business. Founded with a strong desire to serve, the company has experienced significant growth by building empathetic, respectful relationships with those it serves and treating each client like family. Legacy Protectors offers life insurance, mortgage protection and final expense products through thousands of agents nationwide.

"Insurance is a relationships business and one of the greatest things about Integrity are the relationships it offers partners," explained Jordan Lowery, CEO of Legacy Protectors Life Group. "Integrity has united an amazing team of world-class leaders with an incredible amount of collective expertise. There's always something I can learn, especially now being surrounded by the best in the business. As an individual leader, I can only achieve so much but when I add Integrity's resources, my opportunities are unlimited. I'm excited to take our volume and influence to a much higher level by leveraging the Integrity platform to position my agents for success. Together, we'll make a much greater impact on the lives of those we serve and I can't wait to get started."

Integrity is innovating insurance by bringing together a growing group of industry trailblazers and legends. This impactful network of partners is designing solutions that holistically protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans, while helping those they serve plan for the good days ahead. Through ongoing collaboration, these leaders are transforming all aspects of insurance and financial services.

As an Integrity partner, Legacy Protectors receives exclusive access to Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform of technology, services and products. These extensive resources include instantaneous online quoting and enrollment capabilities, effective lead services through LeadCENTER, as well as Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to foster more meaningful connections with clients. Furthermore, Legacy Protectors can redirect valuable time toward clients by utilizing Integrity's technology platforms, such as IntegrityCONNECT, to streamline administrative functions.

"Jordan got into this business because he wanted to change people's lives — he is all heart," shared Shawn Meaike, Integrity Managing Partner. "When an innovative and forward-thinking leader like Jordan connects with Integrity's infrastructure and support, his business will explode. It's the 'Integrity Effect' of immediate growth powered by industry-leading resources and passionate leaders."

For more information about Legacy Protectors' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/LegacyProtectors.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Legacy Protectors Life Group

Legacy Protectors Life Group, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, is a leader in simplified issue life insurance. The agency focuses on mortgage protection, final expense insurance, and safe money retirement. Under the direction of a dedicated and dynamic leadership team, Legacy Protectors Life Group has grown working nationwide and has placed over 100,000 policies. The agency understands that insurance truly is a "people business," and attributes its growth and success to recruiting exceptional leaders with strong core values who treat everyone they serve like family.

