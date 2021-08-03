LEGACY Supply Chain celebrates their 15th year being selected as one of the Top 100 3PL Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine

FRANKLIN, Ind., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Supply Chain is honored to announce that they have been chosen for the 15th consecutive year as one of the Top 100 3PL Providers by Inbound Logistics Magazine, a leading publication in the logistics industry. LEGACY Supply Chain was selected out of hundreds of companies that specialize in outsourced logistics services and for the 15th year.

LEGACY Supply Chain continues to lead the way with omni-channel operational excellence, continued innovation, and high touch logistics service. They have increased their eCommerce fulfillment and transportation capabilities to solve supply chain challenges for businesses adapting to new levels of consumer demands.

Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, states: "With their deep supply chain expertise and progressive vision, LEGACY Supply Chain was once again recognized by Inbound Logistics editors as a 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider."

Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain, states: "We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as a 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider. While this past year was no doubt a challenge for everyone, it also created an opportunity for businesses and supply chain service partners to evolve. We took that responsibility to heart, evolving not only to solve those new customer challenges, but also to find new ways to protect and support our employees. It is incredibly gratifying to receive confirmation we were successful."

About LEGACY Supply Chain

For nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, LEGACY provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

