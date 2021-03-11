LEGACY Supply Chain Named a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for 2021

FRANKLIN, Ind., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Supply Chain has been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2021, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its sixth annual directory.

3PLs, already growing in importance prior to COVID-19, saw significant growth in 2020 as the massive shift to ecommerce is fueling significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics operations. This unique resource from Multichannel Merchant, a searchable directory that can be sorted by various criteria, helps ecommerce and direct-to-consumer companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.

Mike Glodziak, CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain, states: "We are extremely grateful to be named a leading eCommerce 3PL by Multichannel Merchant. We have invested significantly in our technology, our network of fulfillment facilities, and our in-house eComm expertise to expand service capability for customers in the US and Canada. We feel strongly that, as the world of eComm continues to evolve, the 3PL service providers who focus on creating supply chain control, scalability and sustainability are the ones who will be successful in driving value for their customers.

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including key services, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations, and more. The directory is available throughout the year.

"Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise," said Mike O'Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. "Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities."

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.

About LEGACY Supply Chain

For nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, LEGACY provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at: https://legacyscs.com.

