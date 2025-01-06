Legacy Telecommunications Firm Digitech Inc. Acquired by Tel-IT Technology Solutions

Transaction Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitech Inc., a leading telecommunications technology provider based in Tampa, Florida, has been successfully acquired by Tel-IT Technology Solutions. The transaction marks a strategic expansion for Tel-IT into the growing Florida market.

"We are extremely pleased with the partnership that has been created with the Tel-IT Technology Solutions purchase of Digitech and the exciting future of Digitech's employees and clients we support throughout Florida," stated Digitech owners Art Watkins and Wayne Critcher. "Tel-IT Technology Solutions, along with Digitech's products and services, now offers a 'complete one-stop technology shop' experience to the Florida marketplace. We thank the Viking M&A team for their hard work and help with this transaction."

Digitech's storied history in the telecommunications industry began in 1987, when Art Watkins and his father, Charlie, founded the company as Watkins Communications. Operating out of a home office and a single van, Watkins Communications quickly established itself as a reliable provider of telecommunications solutions for businesses in the Tampa Bay area. In 2000, Wayne Critcher joined the company as co-owner, bringing valuable industry expertise that helped drive the company's growth.

Under their leadership, the business expanded its services and ultimately rebranded as Digitech Inc. in 2003. Digitech has developed a reputation for quality service and a customer-first approach, particularly within the growing healthcare sector. The acquisition by Tel-IT Technology Solutions aligns with both companies' commitment to high-quality service and innovation in telecommunications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Digitech Inc. into the Tel-IT Technology Solutions family," said Frank Landaverde, President of Tel-IT Technology Solutions. "This acquisition strengthens our position as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. What Wayne and Art have built is truly remarkable, and we are honored to be able to continue and expand on what they started."

Tel-IT Technology Solutions, headquartered in Chicago, provides advanced technology services, including VoIP systems, IT network architecture, and AV integrations. This acquisition will allow Tel-IT to leverage Digitech's extensive industry expertise and established Florida customer base, expanding its market reach and service offerings.

The Viking M&A team led by Andrew Hakkarainen, Robert Lugo, and Jacob Middleton, is proud to have facilitated this significant transition and looks forward to Digitech's continued success under Tel-IT's ownership.

Tel-IT Technology Solutions was advised by Matt Matros of M2 Advisors in New York.

