Legal 1031 Exchange Services Hires Joseph Bonavita in New England

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a leading provider of national qualified intermediary services and division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), today announced that Joseph Bonavita has joined the company as exchange director covering New England, where he services clients and their advisors on IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges, including reverse and improvement exchanges.

"New England, and the Boston market in particular, have always been an important region for Legal 1031. Adding someone with Joe's extensive experience to our team represents our continued commitment to the region," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., president of Legal 1031.

"We believe having a 1031 exchange director with local knowledge can make a big difference for our clients. Understanding a client's transaction is key to helping them with their 1031 exchange needs," added Matthew K. Scheriff, CPA, executive vice president of Legal 1031.

Bonavita's approach is hands-on and client-focused, ensuring that investors and their advisors are fully informed about 1031 exchange rules, regulations, and the complete process. "The team at Legal 1031 has an unparalleled amount of 1031 knowledge, which combined with our focus on customer service, makes for a great client experience. I'm very excited to be a part of the Legal 1031 team and add even more value for our clients," said Bonavita.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is a subsidiary of TIH Insurance Holdings, LLC, the seventh largest U.S. insurance broker, which was acquired by Stone Point Capital and CD&R in May 2024.

