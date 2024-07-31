Legal Battle Over Miraval Estate Escalates: Dispute Involving Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Stoli Group Takes a New Turn Involving Campari

Nouvel LLC, a subsidiary of Tenute del Mondo B.V. filed a motion to compel compliance with a subpoena from Campari America LLC in an ongoing legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Tenute del Mondo B.V., part of the Stoli Group.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-profile legal battle over the prestigious French estate and brand, Miraval, co-owned in the past by Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has a new development. Nouvel LLC, the company that Ms. Angelina Jolie sold to Tenute del Mondo, has filed a motion with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Central District, seeking to compel compliance from Campari America LLC.

Key Points:

The motion filed on July 29 aims to compel non-party Campari America LLC to produce the most knowledgeable person(s) and relevant documents regarding a distribution agreement executed on or around September 2023 between Campari and Chateau Miraval.

aims to compel non-party Campari America LLC to produce the most knowledgeable person(s) and relevant documents regarding a distribution agreement executed on or around between Campari and Chateau Miraval. Having been wrongfully frozen out of Chateau Miraval by Pitt and his allies, Nouvel seeks information regarding the contract's provisions, and negotiations leading up to its execution. Nouvel also seeks information that will illuminate how, in the midst of the legal dispute between Pitt and Nouvel, Campari was permitted to secure the right to be the sole distributor of one of the world's most successful rosés. Nouvel further seeks information regarding any potential involvement by Campari in Pitt's scheme to plunder Chateau Miraval's assets and value.

The dispute centres around the ownership and operational rights of the Miraval estate, a highly coveted property and brand in the wine and spirits industry.

Tenute del Mondo B.V., affiliated with the Stoli Group, purchased Nouvel LLC from Ms. Jolie and is now embroiled in the ongoing legal proceedings with Brad Pitt .

Background:

Miraval, renowned for its exquisite wines and idyllic estate, has been a focal point of contention between its co-owners since their separation. The latest legal manoeuvre seeks to uncover additional relevant information that could influence the outcome of this high-stakes dispute.

About Miraval:

The Miraval estate, located in the heart of Provence, France, is famed for its award-winning wines and picturesque vineyards. The brand represents a blend of luxury, heritage, and modernity, attracting wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs globally.

