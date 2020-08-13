Legal-Bay Announces Update to California Wildfires Negligence Claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay Lawsuit Funding reports that California utility company PG&E recently admitted negligence in the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 84 people and destroyed the entire town of Paradise. The fire devastated hundreds of lives and wreaked billions of dollars in property damage, and was the single most destructive wildfire in California's history.

After two entire years of litigation, PG&E entered a guilty plea and will pay $13.5 billion to people who lost homes and businesses from wildfires started by its equipment. Additionally, Governor Newsom recently signed into law a $20 billion fund to assist in the displaced residents' recovery. Additional lawsuits are expected to be filed.

As California enters their wildfire season once again, the Gold Fire in the rural northeastern part of the state has already burned through several hundred acres, and residents are currently being evacuated. Those who have been displaced can apply for aid through the Wildfire Assistance Program, a fund intended to help anyone who needs financial assistance with housing costs or daily living expenses while they rebuild their lives.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the recent wildfire lawsuits, "Victims of these disasters need to rebuild their homes and their lives now, but their cases are lagging in the court system. Legal-Bay is proud to offer pre-settlement funding to plaintiffs so they can survive until their wildfire lawsuit makes it to trial."

