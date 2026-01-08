Landmark Legislation Culminates 20 Years of Regulatory Evolution and Validates Consumer Litigation Funding—Now Known as "Lit Fin"—in the World's Financial Capital

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, one of the best legal funding companies in the United States and a proud member of the Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC), today commended New York Governor Kathy Hochul for signing into law Assembly Bill 804C / Senate Bill 1104, landmark legislation that establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework for consumer litigation funding in New York State.

Often misunderstood as lawsuit loans or settlement loans, consumer litigation funding is not a lawsuit loan, not a settlement loan, and not a traditional loan of any kind. Litigation funding is a non-recourse financial transaction—meaning consumers only repay funds if they successfully recover proceeds from their legal claim.

The legislation, championed by Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli and Senator Jeremy Cooney, represents the culmination of more than two decades of industry development, regulatory engagement, and consumer-focused reform. While the practice is increasingly referred to by the modern shorthand "Lit Fin," its roots in New York extend back to the early 2000s.

If you're a plaintiff in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance from your anticipated settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

From Early Legal Funding to Modern "Lit Fin"

Consumer litigation funding emerged in the early 2000s as a financial lifeline for injured plaintiffs who needed help paying rent, utilities, food, and medical bills while their lawsuits were pending. At the time, the industry was often incorrectly described using terms like lawsuit loan or settlement loan, despite the fact that litigation funding carries no repayment obligation if a case is unsuccessful.

As the industry matured, it became widely known as litigation finance, or "Lit Fin." While terminology evolved, the mission remained the same: helping plaintiffs avoid unfair settlements by providing financial stability during litigation.

The 2005 Turning Point: Attorney General Eliot Spitzer

In February 2005, then–New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer reached voluntary Attorney General Agreements with leading legal funding companies—many of them members of the American Legal Finance Association (ALFA). These agreements focused on consumer disclosures and transparency, recognizing that legal funding was not a loan and therefore should not be regulated as a lawsuit loan or settlement loan.

This recognition by New York laid the groundwork for formal legislation nearly twenty years later.

Two Decades of Industry Maturation

Since that milestone, litigation funding has evolved into a sophisticated, regulated financial service. Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, has been active in the legal funding industry since 2006 and has served as CEO for the past 15 years.

"Industries earn credibility through transparency and time," Janish said. "New York's new law confirms that responsible legal funding companies provide a vital service—not lawsuit loans, but consumer protections and financial stability."

If you're a plaintiff in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance from your anticipated settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

ARC's Role in Shaping Modern Regulation

Legal-Bay credited the Alliance for Responsible Consumer Legal Funding (ARC) and its President, Eric K. Schuller, for shaping modern consumer protections. ARC has assumed the leadership role once held by ALFA, advocating for ethical legal funding companies nationwide.

As Schuller has stated, consumer legal funding is about "funding lives, not litigation."

What the New Law Establishes

The New York Litigation Funding Act defines consumer litigation funding as a non-recourse transaction and introduces protections including:

Clear disclosure of fees and repayment scenarios

A ten-day right to cancel

Attorney oversight and conflict prohibitions

Bans on misleading lawsuit loan advertising

Mandatory registration and reporting

The law takes effect 180 days after enactment.

About Legal-Bay

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Caldwell, New Jersey, Legal-Bay is one of the best legal funding companies in the country. Legal-Bay provides non-recourse legal funding for personal injury lawsuits, medical malpractice cases, wrongful death claims, and other civil litigation nationwide.

Legal-Bay is just a call away—every call answered by a live person, every time.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC