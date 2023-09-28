Legal-Bay Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Increased Focus on Attorney Malpractice Lawsuit Applications

Leading legal funding company seeing uptick in malpractice applications in recent months; has implemented specialized training for underwriting department to deal with this growing trend.

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company announced today that they are seeing an increase in attorney malpractice funding applications, and putting a greater focus on underwriting and approving Attorney Malpractice legal funding. When a practitioner of the law commits negligence against the very client they have been hired to advise, the resulting lawsuit can get very complex. This type of commercial litigation funding is not popular with most pre settlement funding firms, which makes Legal-Bay the best lawsuit loan company when it comes to Attorney Malpractice plaintiff funding.

Lawyers are expected to act in their client's best interest. If they fail to carry out that obligation in a competent way—or with outright intent to harm—their actions can be classified as legal malpractice. Clients who believe their attorney's representation was damaging to their case may choose to file a lawsuit in order to seek damages. An experienced malpractice lawyer can assist with your decision of whether or not to file suit, and a qualified lawsuit funding provider can help get you the money you have coming to you even before your case sees the inside of a courtroom.

Legal-Bay has vast experience with attorney malpractice lawsuits, and is why they are considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry. Whether you've already filed suit or need a lawyer in order to start the process, Legal-Bay can help.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Resolution for legal malpractice cases can take years to resolve. In the meantime, clients who've been harmed need some sort of financial assistance before they can even begin to get on with their lives. Many plaintiffs frustrated with the sluggish judicial process are choosing to apply for lawsuit funding rather than wait indefinitely for a settlement offer on their case. Unfortunately, this is an underserved market in litigation funding, but not at Legal-Bay."

If you require an immediate cash advance settlement loan from your attorney malpractice lawsuit, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Some common forms of malpractice include failure to meet deadlines, mistreating a client's trust, and abusing funds; even something as innocuous as failing to return phone calls in a timely fashion could be considered breach of agreement. Grounds for filing suit against your attorney may not be so cut and dry, however. Like any legal proceedings, there are certain steps that will need to be undertaken in order to do so:

Firstly, you would need to show that you did, in fact, enter into an attorney-client relationship. Next, you would need to show that negligence was exercised by the attorney within that relationship. Negligence includes things like lack of communication or attention to your case, causing delays, failure to follow your instructions, overbilling, or just all-around general incompetence, to name a few. Lastly, if you can show that your case would have been successful had it not been for your attorney's negligence, you have the makings of a successful legal malpractice case. While challenging to meet these requirements and prove your case's merits, the task is not an impossible one. Legal-Bay can help you figure it out.

Their presettlement funding programs can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance. Legal-Bay funds all types of settlement loans including personal injury, slip and falls, car, truck, or boat accidents, commercial litigation, dog bites, medical malpractice, unlawful imprisonment, police brutality, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, discrimination, or assault, and more.

