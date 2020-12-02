Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Free Holiday Gift-Cards for All Clients That Apply for Funding in December

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are making an unprecedented offer this holiday season. Throughout December, every client that applies for a lawsuit cash advance will receive a free gift-card before Christmas. This isn't the first time the legal funding company has made an offer such as this, but it is the first time that all applicants will receive a free gift.

Legal-Bay also started a hardship fund for clients affected by hurricanes, CA wildfires, and Covid-19.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "2020 has been a particularly challenging year on so many fronts for our clients. Legal-Bay is dealing with difficulties too, but we're committed to giving back by donating free cash and gifts, even for individuals who are denied funding. This year's holiday gift-card promo ensures that no one will be left out in the cold. To my knowledge, no other company in the industry is making such an offer, and it's the kind of personalized dedication that defines us as one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the market."

If you need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

To be eligible for the free gift-card, plaintiffs must:

fill out an application and submit all legal documents

All necessary documentation must be received no later than close-of-business on Friday, Dec. 18. Gift-cards will be sent electronically to all eligible parties by Dec. 24.

To apply now, please visit us HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Legal-Bay is a leader in large buyout funding cases. For clients previously denied by other funding companies, give Legal-Bay a try. In many cases, they'll be able to refinance your rate at a lower cost, and give you more money.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs provide immediate cash prior to a lawsuit's resolution. Pre settlement funding—sometimes referred to as a loan on lawsuit or loan for settlement—is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

