Legal Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Registration in New States, Fresh off New York Litigation Finance Bill Passing

Legal-Bay is now in compliance and taking applications in California and Georgia effective January 1, in conjunction with new regulatory guidelines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Bay LLC, a leading national pre-settlement funding company, today addressed increased regulation activity in California and Georgia, and renewed their focus on transparency, disclosure, and regulatory compliance within the legal funding industry. As courts and lawmakers continue to scrutinize lawsuit loans and settlement funding arrangements, Legal Bay reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to operating within the bounds of state-specific laws and ever-evolving regulations.

Recent new legislation passed in in both California and Georgia have highlighted concerns surrounding disclosure practices, contract clarity, and consumer understanding of loans on lawsuit agreements. These cases underscore the importance of responsible business practices as the legal funding industry continues to expand nationwide. Although sometimes referred to as a lawsuit loan, interestingly both states have made it clear that litigation finance is not a loan and a non-recourse agreement.

Legal Bay notes that compliance requirements vary significantly by jurisdiction, particularly in states such as California and Georgia, where courts and regulators are actively shaping how pre-settlement funding, settlement loans, and loan on settlement programs are structured and disclosed. Legal Bay maintains internal compliance protocols designed to ensure transparency, consumer protection, and adherence to applicable laws in every state where it operates.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Legal funding is not a one-size-fits-all product. State laws change, court rulings evolve, and compliance expectations shift. Our focus has always been on staying ahead of those changes while providing clear terms and responsible funding solutions for plaintiffs who need financial stability while their cases are pending. The regulatory activity in 2025 has been the most in the industry in quite some time and now with New York and California both passing bills enabling legal funding in their states, we expect even more states to follow this national trend of validating legal funding."

If you are a plaintiff or attorney involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against a pending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay provides pre settlement loans, cash settlement funding, and lawsuit loans to plaintiffs involved in a wide range of cases, including personal injury, medical malpractice, car and truck accidents, slip and fall claims, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, police brutality, commercial litigation, and more. All funding is non-recourse, meaning clients repay funds only if they win their case.

The company emphasizes that transparency is central to its operations, including clear contract disclosures, attorney involvement, and consumer education regarding repayment terms and risks. Legal-Bay through its funding division, LB Capital have now successfully registered to do business in the following states in 2025: California, Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

LB Capital and their compliance team continue to work on registration in more states in 2026, where state legislation mandates it.

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement in any of the above states, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal Bay is recognized as one of the best lawsuit loan companies in the industry for its knowledgeable staff, competitive rates, and fast approvals—often within 24–48 hours once all required documentation has been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405, where agents are standing by to answer any questions.

Source: Legal-Bay, LLC

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC