Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Annual Rise in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Due to Collisions with Deer During Mating Season

Leading lawsuit funding company reminds drivers to be cautious during lessened daylight hours.

WEST MILFORD, N.J. , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an anticipated increase in car, truck, and bus accidents now that deer mating season is underway, leading to more collisions on the road. Mating season runs from late October through mid-December, and deer are most likely to be active at dawn and dusk. With the end of Daylight Saving Time, that's just about the exact hours most New Jersey drivers are embarking on their commutes. Fall weather conditions are perilous enough as it is, so Legal-Bay cautions drivers to stay extra alert for animals in the road, especially at sunrise and sunset.

When the worst case scenario happens and a car accident occurs, plaintiffs in motor vehicle cases tend to seek compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their physical person. That's when they turn to the courts in hopes of receiving restitution. Damage payouts vary, but obviously settlements are higher for more severe injuries. Until their cases can be heard, some plaintiffs choose to seek out lawsuit settlement funding.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "While it's always good advice to be cautious on the roads, it's even more relevant this time of year. For our clients who've been involved in any sort of roadway accident, Legal-Bay is here to help get you the legal funding you need."

If you're a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active motor vehicle lawsuit of any kind and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement

Legal-Bay offers cash settlement funding and lawsuit loans for all car accidents and semi-truck accidents, most of which are approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all other types of cases including personal injury, construction accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful termination or imprisonment, dog bites, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry

To apply right now for a loan settlement program

