Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Syracuse Diocese to Pay $100 Million Settlement to Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Leading lawsuit funding company says the payout amount has been factored into the diocese's bankruptcy filing.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, reports that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, New York has just announced a $100 million settlement for sexual abuse plaintiffs. With approximately 400 claimants, settlements average out to $250,000 per case, but some plaintiffs will receive more or less than that amount based on the severity of the abuse incurred.

The settlement is part of the diocese's bankruptcy arrangement, a situation they were forced into when faced with the overwhelming number of victims who've come forward with claims of childhood sexual abuse inflicted by clergy members and/or church employees. The case filings really piled up once the state of New York extended their statute of limitations, allowing victims to pursue lawsuits long after the abuse had taken place.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "This latest Syracuse settlement shows that victims of childhood abuse can expect to receive justice even if the diocese declares bankruptcy. As six of New York's eight dioceses have already filed chapter 11—and all are facing similar lawsuits—we expect to see many other cases settling in comparable fashion nationwide."

