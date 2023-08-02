Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Syracuse Diocese to Pay $100 Million Settlement to Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

News provided by

Legal-Bay, LLC

02 Aug, 2023, 06:30 ET

Leading lawsuit funding company says the payout amount has been factored into the diocese's bankruptcy filing.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, reports that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, New York has just announced a $100 million settlement for sexual abuse plaintiffs. With approximately 400 claimants, settlements average out to $250,000 per case, but some plaintiffs will receive more or less than that amount based on the severity of the abuse incurred.

The settlement is part of the diocese's bankruptcy arrangement, a situation they were forced into when faced with the overwhelming number of victims who've come forward with claims of childhood sexual abuse inflicted by clergy members and/or church employees. The case filings really piled up once the state of New York extended their statute of limitations, allowing victims to pursue lawsuits long after the abuse had taken place.

If you are a plaintiff involved in an active clergy sexual abuse lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "This latest Syracuse settlement shows that victims of childhood abuse can expect to receive justice even if the diocese declares bankruptcy. As six of New York's eight dioceses have already filed chapter 11—and all are facing similar lawsuits—we expect to see many other cases settling in comparable fashion nationwide."

Legal-Bay offers loans for settlements in all other types of lawsuits, including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, sexual assault, judgment or verdict on appeal, commercial litigation, contract dispute, Qui-tam or whistleblower cases, False Claims Act, patent litigation, copyright infringement, and more.

If you are a plaintiff involved in an active clergy sexual abuse lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance loan on lawsuit against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Their lawsuit loans funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan settlement today, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are available to answer your questions.

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]


Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Also from this source

Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding to Add Mesothelioma Cases for Funding Along with Talc After Large $18MM Verdict

Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Reopens Funding for Clergy Sexual Abuse Victims in Numerous Cases Despite Dioceses Declaring Bankruptcy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.