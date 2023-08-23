Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Reports Johnson & Johnson's Latest Attempt at Bankruptcy has Failed

Judge Kaplan rules that the filing doesn't meet requirements; litigation to resume in talcum-based baby powder lawsuits.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that Johnson & Johnson's efforts to put a hold on the numerous lawsuits they are facing by filing bankruptcy have failed. Judge Kaplan ruled that the filing did not meet the requirements to qualify as a "good-faith" bankruptcy attempt, and was merely a way to seek protections against the billions of dollars the pharmaceutical giant will be expected to pay out in damages.

The Johnson & Johnson cases are on track to rank among the largest mass tort settlements in U.S. history. Over 60,000 lawsuits have been brought by plaintiffs who allege that their talc-based baby powder is directly responsible for causing their ovarian cancer and/or mesothelioma, and point out that the company has long been aware of the health risks associated with their product. Several studies dating back to the 1970s concluded that talc particles increase a person's chances of developing serious medical issues, and evidence suggests that J&J has been intentionally concealing the results for decades. However, despite their $8.9 billion settlement offer, J&J continues to stand by the safety of their product.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "The Judge's ruling in respect to the bankruptcy strategy by J&J seems to be fair for the plaintiffs. However, now the parties need to come back to the drawing board to work on a realistic settlement framework. With the quantity of claims and seriousness of the injuries there is likely to be a large gap—which will only drag things well into 2024. We are hopeful that at some point, both sides will come to a reasonable resolution so the people suffering can receive some funds in near future."

