Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Reports on Hernia Mesh Cases

Leading lawsuit funding company says some cases are moving along while others continue to drag.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are seeing an uptick in hernia mesh lawsuits, specifically the two most popular brands: Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Physiomesh and Atrium Medical Corporation's C-Qur. Both devices are currently being recalled due to numerous patient complications.

To combat an abdominal hernia, surgeons can repair the bulging intestines by implanting a patch of flexible polypropylene mesh over any weak spot in the intestinal walls. But some of these devices are proving faulty, and plaintiffs say the products were rushed to market before adequate testing could take place. The devices can shrink, harden, and even migrate, causing chronic pain, superfluous drainage, nausea, and bloating. Some patients have reported bowel perforations and nerve damage, requiring additional surgeries.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "The hernia mesh litigation is one of the most multifaceted, involving many different manufacturers and products. Most funding companies have avoided these cases due to complexity, but our experience with the mass tort industry enables our clients to get free evaluations and obtain some funding now while they wait for their cases to resolve."

Hernia mesh lawsuit settlements are normally within the $50,000 to $250,000 range, but some plaintiffs have been awarded millions. Payout amounts vary greatly, and will depend on the severity of the plaintiffs' injuries. Also, because of the variables from case to case, there is no set precedent for how much a plaintiff will receive, if they receive anything at all. There are thousands of hernia mesh cases waiting to be heard, and the dockets have been even further backlogged because of Covid closures. The Bellwether trial slated for next month will hopefully offer some clarity.

Some examples of past settlements:

Out of 6000 lawsuits C.R. Bard was facing in 2015, they paid over $100MM to settle about half of them.

In 2016, Ethicon settled over 40 thousand lawsuits by paying $120 million .

. Facing numerous lawsuits, Kugel recalled approximately 1000 of their patch systems. They ended up paying out over $40MM in a global settlement in an attempt to stave off future lawsuits.

In 2018, Atrium settled approximately 3000 lawsuits with an $11MM payout.

The preceding list comprises only a handful of the many companies who had to defend themselves against hernia mesh cases, and there are thousands more still awaiting trial. Legal-Bay says it is uncertain if these new cases will ever settle or at what values. Nothing is definitive at this time. Nonetheless, Legal-Bay stands ready to help plaintiffs in financial need obtain settlement loans so they can wait out the time it will take to go to trial.

Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan funding companies, offering a fast approval process and some of the best rates in the industry. They can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan is less like a loan and more like a cash advance.

Legal-Bay believes plaintiffs shouldn't be left waiting for the money they have coming to them, and can offer a way to help get plaintiffs a payout now, normally within 24-48 hours. Anyone who has an existing lawsuit and needs cash now can apply for loan settlement. There are no income verification forms or credit checks required. If you haven't yet filed suit, Legal-Bay can put you in touch with an attorney who specializes in hernia mesh cases.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your hernia mesh lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

