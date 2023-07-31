Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding to Add Mesothelioma Cases for Funding Along with Talc After Large $18MM Verdict

Johnson & Johnson faces additional pressure with another major loss as case is stayed in bankruptcy court awaiting next direction

TRENTON, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are now adding mesothelioma victims to their list of Johnson & Johnson talc plaintiffs. The pharmaceutical company just lost their most recent court case, resulting in a landmark $18 million verdict. Both J&J and plaintiffs/lawyers await the next steps in what has been a painfully slow process.

Plaintiffs allege that J&J talc-based baby powder is directly responsible for causing serious medical issues ranging from skin melanoma to ovarian cancer, and point out that the company has long been aware of the health risks associated with their product. Several studies dating back to the 1970s concluded that talc particles increase a person's chances of developing cancer, and evidence suggests that J&J has been intentionally concealing the results for decades.

Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder Talc cases are on track to rank among the largest mass tort settlements in U.S. history, predicted to cost J&J over $10 billion to resolve the 100,000+ claims. With the newly added mesothelioma verdict, the pressure is on. J&J has attempted to settle the cases via bankruptcy filing and a $9 billion payout. However, plaintiffs say that not only is the offered amount insultingly inadequate when one considers the large number of claimants in these lawsuits, but may be an improper use of the bankruptcy code as well, and are asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

If you require an immediate cash advance from your anticipated Johnson & Johnson talc baby powder lawsuit settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, said, "The time has come to move this litigation forward once and for all. Too many victims are not able to have their day in court due to the severity of their injuries; some have even died before seeing justice prevail. While J&J has offered to settle the cases, the amount seems to be a fraction of what juries are awarding in both talc and mesothelioma verdicts of late."

If you're a plaintiff in an active Johnson & Johnson talcum powder lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance loan on lawsuit from your anticipated settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Legal-Bay's sources close to the litigation believe that the parties will try to reach a global agreement by year's end, however, payments could be delayed for another two years due to the sheer number of claims to process. Legal-Bay is one of the few legal funding companies who are providing some financial relief to victims and their families with risk-free, non-recourse cash advance settlement loans.

Legal-Bay is one of the best lawsuit loan companies when it comes to mass tort litigations, and is currently the #1 talc funding company in the industry. Legal-Bay is also funding loans for lawsuits on Round Up cases, Essure, Juul e-Cigarettes, Hernia Mesh, IVC Filters, and Exactech hip and knee recall cases.

Legal-Bay offers loans for settlements in all other types of lawsuits, including personal injury, slips and falls, car, boat, or construction accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, sexual assault, judgment or verdict on appeal, commercial litigation, contract dispute, Qui-tam or whistleblower cases, False Claims Act, patent litigation, copyright infringement, and more.

Their lawsuit loans funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply for a loan settlement today, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are available to answer your questions.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC