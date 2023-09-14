Legal-Bay Settlement Loan Funding Reports Increase in Applications for Uber Sexual Assault Claims

Top pre-settlement funding company offers fastest cash settlement funding approvals and best rate guarantee for rideshare cases.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced that they are seeing an increase in Uber filings. While most ridesharing lawsuits tend to center around roadway accidents, a more sinister trend has crept into the courtrooms: A growing number of claims have been filed by passengers who say they've been sexually assaulted while utilizing ridesharing services. As a result, Uber lawsuits have reached an all-time high.

Between 2017 and 2018, there were approximately 6000 reports of sexual assault or harassment including over 400 allegations of outright rape perpetuated by Uber drivers alone. The numbers dropped in 2020—but only because of lessened reporting of incidents, not necessarily occurrences. Ridesharing companies are liable for any misconduct carried out by their drivers, as they are solely responsible for the over 1 billion pairings of passengers to rides every year. The standard by which Uber is being held is their own "Drive Safe" policy, as there is no way for riders to be aware of how many complaints a driver may have on their employment record. What's more, Uber's support staff doesn't record perceived sexual misconduct (such as passengers who've reported feeling uncomfortable with their driver flirting or asking inappropriate questions), allowing riders to remain dangerously unaware of some major red-flag behavior.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "The need for ridesharing companies like Uber has increased in recent months. Unfortunately, these cases tend to take an exorbitant length of time to resolve in the courts.

Plaintiffs in these accidents are seeking restitution for the harm done to them by predatory drivers. Rather than wait indefinitely for these cases to see the inside of a courtroom, more claimants than ever are turning to presettlement funding.

