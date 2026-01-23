Legal Losses Mount for Craig Deligdish, Omni Healthcare; Parrish Medical Center Prevails in Court

SPACE COAST, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrish Medical Center, an independent, public, community hospital based in Titusville, Florida has prevailed in multiple court and administrative rulings against Omni Healthcare, Inc., and its owner, Craig Deligdish. In another case, not involving Parrish Medical Center, Omni was said by a court to have taken legal action that "was clearly frivolous, clearly vexatious, or brought primarily for purposes of harassment."

Deligdish, and his company Omni Healthcare, have filed multiple lawsuits against Parrish, a community hospital, according to court documents. Neither Deligdish nor Omni has won a single case to date in their efforts to obtain money from Parrish Medical Center.

"Parrish Healthcare cannot allow itself, nor can any organization allow itself, to give in to parties who bring baseless lawsuits and filings with administrative agencies and who demand money to 'settle' for their own personal financial gain," said Parrish Spokesperson Natalie Sellers.

The mounting legal losses for Deligdish, Omni Healthcare, according to court rulings, include:

Deligdish lost the breach of contract case he filed against Parrish. Deligdish and Omni sought over $5 million for an alleged breach of contract. The Final Judgment entered by the Court was for $0.00. In addition, a Brevard County jury found that Omni Healthcare, Inc. breached its fiduciary duties to Parrish's physician practice and that Deligdish "aided and abetted" the breach.

Dismissal or gutting of his allegations of misconduct by Parrish by three separate tribunals: These are: the Department of Labor dismissed Deligdish's case, an Administrative Law Judge gutting his case, and a Federal Judge's throwing out almost all of his case, resulting in the parties agreeing to a Joint Stipulation with prejudice which bars the case from returning.

Insofar as Deligdish portending to be a "Whistle Blower": Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration Office of Inspector General previously found Deligdish's accusations "Unsubstantiated."

As to Deligdish's defamation case, the Fifth District Court of Appeal ruled that Parrish has "absolute immunity" from lawsuits for defamation for communications sent by its executives. According to the Opinion, "The law is clear that Hospital has absolute immunity from Doctor's claims that are based on statements made by CEO, a public official acting within the scope of his duties."

The Florida Attorney General and the United States Attorney General previously declined to intervene in Deligdish's complaint in federal court accusing Parrish and Halifax of conspiracy.

Deligdish has been identified by others for his practice of filing multiple lawsuits. In Jan. 2025, when Deligdish's lawsuit against MD Spine Solutions, was dismissed, MD Spine Solutions "announced the successful dismissal of a qui tam lawsuit filed by serial qui tam relator, (emphasis added) OMNI Health Care of Melbourne, FL, solely owned by Dr. Craig Deligdish."

In that case, the court itself found that "the claim of the person bringing the action was clearly frivolous, clearly vexatious, or brought primarily for purposes of harassment. (emphasis added), and "Specifically, the court found that Omni Healthcare, Inc., through its owner Dr. Craig Deligdish, had engaged in 'extremely troubling' conduct by knowingly submitting medically unnecessary PCR UTI tests to substantiate its FCA lawsuit against the defendants" (emphasis added. (https://www.arnoldporter.com/en/perspectives/blogs/fca-qui-notes/posts/2025/09/when-the-whistle-blows-back)

The court also found that "Dr. Deligdish caused submission of false claims for PCR testing which he knew were not medically necessary…and thereby violated the [False Claims Act] himself" (emphasis added).

Click here to read more about Parrish Medical Center.

About Parrish Healthcare

Parrish Healthcare, the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected and America's first Joint Commission Integrated Care Certified network, includes: Parrish Medical Center, one of the nation's most recognized hospitals for clinical quality, patient safety, and healing environments; Parrish Medical Group, NCQA certified patient-centered medical homes; and Parrish Health Network, a coalition of healthcare providers, insurers and others working together to improve quality and safety and lower healthcare costs on behalf of individuals, families and businesses. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more information.

About Parrish Medical Center

Parrish Medical Center, a Parrish Healthcare integrated care partner and the first U.S. member of Cleveland Clinic Connected, is located on Florida's Space Coast. Founded in 1958, Parrish Medical Center is the region's only independent, public, not-for-profit community hospital, nationally recognized for its patient-centered healing environment. Parrish Medical Center is committed to providing the highest standard of care as evidenced by having earned several national distinctions, including, but not limited to, Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; first and only U.S. hospital to be Joint Commission Integrate Care Certified; Brevard's longest Commission on Cancer-certified oncology program; and designated a Surgical Quality Partner of the American College of Surgeons, among many others. Visit parrishhealthcare.com for more.

CONTACTS:

Natalie Sellers, MS, APR, SSC, FACHE

Sr. Vice President, Communications, Community & Corporate Services

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Parrish Healthcare