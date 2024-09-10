Legal Marketing Boutique Agency Amplify Adds Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify , the nation's leading boutique legal marketing agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Daniels as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

David is a globally recognized expert in technical website engineering and marketing automation, focused on using analytics, data science, machine learning, AI, and automation to drive innovation. He aims to implement these technologies at Amplify to fuel client growth and develop proprietary tools for the company. With deep expertise in data analysis, David consistently enhances lead generation and online performance. He has scaled a marketing agency by over 10X, reaching $12 million in annual revenue, and is committed to leveraging the latest advancements for even greater future success at Amplify.

David will oversee daily operations at Amplify and work closely with the senior leadership team to refine and implement strategies that will enhance service delivery and drive the agency's expansion. His track record of fostering growth and operational excellence is perfectly aligned with Amplify's mission to provide unparalleled marketing solutions to the legal industry.

"David's proven ability to grow and scale businesses is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our footprint in the legal marketing sector," said Matthew Salvato , CEO of Amplify. "We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious goals."

David Daniels expressed his enthusiasm about joining Amplify, stating, "I am excited to be part of a team that is known for its innovative approach and deep understanding of the legal market. I look forward to contributing to Amplify's continued success and helping to drive our growth to new heights."

This strategic hire underscores Amplify's commitment to attracting top talent and investing in leadership that will propel the company forward as it solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the legal marketing industry.

Amplify is not just a legal marketing agency; it promises a dynamic approach to shaping the narrative of law firms across the nation . Amplify is a catalyst for transforming how legal brands connect with their audience.

