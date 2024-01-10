Legal Tech Leader Chris Kruse Joins Casepoint as Executive Vice President

News provided by

Casepoint

10 Jan, 2024

Casepoint expands team to accelerate growth of its end-to-end cloud-based data discovery solution.

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, FOIA, and compliance — today announced the appointment of seasoned technology executive Chris Kruse as its new Executive Vice President, Commercial and Shareholder Advisor. In this role, Chris will assume all operational responsibilities for the Commercial business at Casepoint and collaborate with the company on strategy.

Chris has spent over 25 years in legal technology in various companies including CaseCentral, where he served as Founder and CEO, and Epiq Systems, where he worked as Senior Vice President. Chris has deep experience in building high-growth legal SaaS businesses, shaping go-to-market strategies, product strategy, and overall business leadership in multiple industries. Chris has also advised founders and boards at companies including YesLaw, Adroit, Zettablock, and Neon Labs, an early AI computer vision company.

"Casepoint is at an important high-growth inflection point, and bringing Chris on to the Executive team will help capture the momentum as we scale our Enterprise Commercial business," said Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Chris to the Casepoint team. Chris is a pioneer in legal technology and brings an impressive blend of skills and experiences that will play a pivotal role in steering Casepoint's path to growth in the corporate market."

Chris previously founded, built, and successfully sold the legal tech company CaseCentral in 2010 to Guidance Software, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking during a time when legal tech was in its infancy. Chris's appointment with Casepoint underscores his deep understanding of business dynamics, coupled with a wealth of industry expertise.

"I've admired Casepoint as a company for years now. The founders and leadership team exemplify innovation in the legal tech industry, and I'm thrilled to join the company to scale the Enterprise Commercial sector," Kruse said. "The executive team is strong and the business has reached an exciting tipping point. I'm looking forward to driving value for our customers, employees, and partners."

About Casepoint
Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, AI and advanced analytics, and review and production.

