Legit Security Named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Radar Report

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , the definitive application security posture management (ASPM) leader providing end-to-end visibility and protection across the entire software factory, today announced its recognition by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ Global Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) report . This esteemed ranking highlights Legit's innovation and market leadership, driven by its comprehensive ASPM platform that helps organizations secure their development pipelines from code to cloud.

Frost & Sullivan praised Legit Security's exceptional capabilities in addressing critical application security (AppSec) challenges that closely align to several of the fast-rising "megatrends" it sees emerging in the market, including the ability to address software supply chain vulnerabilities, the proliferation of secrets, insecure development environments, and generative AI (GenAI) adoption. According to Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Vivien Pua, "Legit Security is on an impressive growth trajectory in the ASPM market that is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years. With a strong ASPM platform and a bold, fast-paced innovation pipeline, Legit is well-positioned as an ASPM market leader today and into the future."

The 2024 Frost Radar evaluated over 20 application security vendors, identifying leading ASPM solutions based on their innovation and growth potential. Legit Security was recognized as an ASPM Leader for delivering:

Unified visibility throughout the SDLC: Frost & Sullivan found that the Legit ASPM platform "Stands out for its ability to provide comprehensive visibility into the development environment and software supply chain." Legit enables rich, contextual end-to-end SDLC visibility, providing security teams with critical context to correlate, prioritize, and remediate security issues with unparalleled efficiency and surgical precision.

Exceptional AppSec innovation: Legit received one of the highest Innovation Index scores in the report, executing an R&D strategy that "exemplifies commitment to innovation," according to Frost & Sullivan. Recent Legit product announcements, such as its launch of the industry-first Legit AI Security Command Center , further demonstrate Legit's relentless mission to lead the market forward.

Customer-obsessed operations and strategy: The Frost Radar report highlighted Legit's "demonstrated commitment to building a customer-first strategy." With a fully dedicated, hands-on customer success function, Legit Security ensures customers can effectively operationalize and scale their ASPM programs, providing AppSec teams with strategic and tactical white-glove support and guidance on an ongoing basis.

"We are honored to be named a leader by Frost & Sullivan in the 2024 ASPM Frost Radar," said Legit Security CEO Roni Fuchs. "This recognition confirms the impact of our top-tier ASPM platform and our commitment to our customers—to stand by them and help them navigate the fast-changing security landscape, especially with the rapid AI adoption, secrets proliferation, and new regulatory demands."

Legit Security continues to invest in enhancing its platform with native secrets scanning, pipeline security, AI-SPM capabilities, and compliance support, helping customers maintain strong security postures across diverse regulatory environments.

To download the report, please visit the Legit Security website .

About Legit Security

Legit is a new way to manage your application security posture for security, product, and compliance teams. With Legit, enterprises get a cleaner, easier way to manage and scale application security and address risks from code to cloud. Built for the modern SDLC, Legit tackles the most challenging problems facing security teams, including GenAI usage, proliferation of secrets, and an uncontrolled dev environment. Fast to implement and easy to use, Legit lets security teams protect their software factory from end to end, gives developers guardrails that let them do their best work safely, and delivers metrics that prove the security program's success. This new approach means teams can control risk across the business – and prove it.

