Legit Security Redefines Application Security for the AI Era With Launch of VibeGuard

VibeGuard brings security to the moment of software creation, marking a significant leap from "shift left" to true AI-native protection

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , the leader in securing AI-powered development, today announced VibeGuard, the industry's first solution designed to secure AI-generated code at the moment of creation and to secure coding agents.

This product represents an entirely new and unique approach to securing AI-generated code. With the flip of a switch, developers can now instruct AI agents to code securely. By linking directly into developers' AI-integrated development environments (IDEs), VibeGuard continuously monitors the AI agent, prevents attacks, and prevents vulnerabilities before they ever reach production. In addition, VibeGuard continually injects security and application context into your AI agents to train them to be more secure.

As vibe coding becomes the standard approach for software development, code is being produced faster than security teams can review it. In fact, Legit and Gatepoint Research recently conducted a survey of 117 security professionals, and 56% reported lack of visibility or control over AI-generated code as their top concern related to AI-led development.

Traditional AppSec tools rely on human workflows and reactive scanning, but software creation itself has moved beyond that model. Without new safeguards at code generation, organizations risk losing control over the very systems building their applications.

In addition, AI agents are risky to use – they are easily manipulated by prompt injection attacks (as demonstrated in our recent CamoLeak finding) and often share sensitive data through unpredictable behavior and risky third-party MCPs.

VibeGuard delivers complete AppSec coverage for AI-generated code and the AI agents developers use to create it, while also governing and securing the entire fleet of AI coding agents. Integrated directly into IDEs and agents, such as Cursor, Windsurf, and GitHub Copilot, VibeGuard continuously monitors for prompts, models, MCPs, and vulnerabilities, trains AI agents on secure coding practices, and applies guardrails to detect and block risky behavior, such as the use of malicious MCP servers or exposure of sensitive files. The result is a continuous layer of protection that ensures security keeps pace with the rapid delivery of software.

VibeGuard redefines security for AI-native development in three key ways:

Secures AI-generated code at creation — moves AppSec from after-the-fact testing to proactive protection built directly into AI development workflows. Legit trains AI agents by means of instructions and rules, policy-based controls, protection against suspect coding agents, and guardrails to ensure generated code meets security standards.

— moves AppSec from after-the-fact testing to proactive protection built directly into AI development workflows. Legit trains AI agents by means of instructions and rules, policy-based controls, protection against suspect coding agents, and guardrails to ensure generated code meets security standards. Protects and secures AI coding agents — monitors and secures agents' use of models, MCP tools, and sensitive data, while blocking attacks and governing the fleet of coding agents to ensure data security and compliance.

— monitors and secures agents' use of models, MCP tools, and sensitive data, while blocking attacks and governing the fleet of coding agents to ensure data security and compliance. Gives AppSec teams complete visibility into AI use — unifies insight and governance across every AI coding environment, prompt, models, and MCP, with the ability to restrict, block, and apply security policies.

Together, these advancements make Legit VibeGuard the first solution to bring proper security to the moment of AI-generated code creation. VibeGuard bridges the gap between speed and security and sets a new benchmark for how enterprises build and protect applications in the AI era.

"We're at an inflection point in how software is built," said Roni Fuchs, co-founder and CEO at Legit Security. "Code is no longer written line-by-line by humans — it's generated by machines. With VibeGuard, we're not just launching a new product, we're defining what it means to secure AI-native development. AI is transforming software creation, and for the first time in history, we have a real opportunity to create software that's truly secure — by design."

The launch of VibeGuard marks a new phase in application security, one where protection must evolve in tandem with creation. For Legit Security and its customers, it marks the next step in building technology that leverages shift left with AI agents.

"AI has completely changed the game for application development. Our engineering teams are writing code and building apps faster than ever — most of the time assisted by AI," said Nir Yizhak, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President at Firebolt. "We see AI-powered development as a huge opportunity, particularly when it comes to delivering code that is clean and secure from the start. I'm excited to see Legit take this big step forward in delivering capabilities that will help us greatly reduce risk while at the same time ensuring fast code delivery."

For more information on VibeGuard, visit https://www.legitsecurity.com/blog/introducing-vibeguard .

About Legit Security

Legit Security is the AppSec platform purpose-built to secure AI-powered development. Our AI-native ASPM secures modern software development, including AI-first pipelines, code assistants, agents, and vibe coding. With unmatched visibility across the SDLC and from code to cloud, Legit makes it easy to identify, prioritize, and fix AppSec issues that matter most to the business.

