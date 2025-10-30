Legit Security Named to Fortune Cyber 60 for Third Consecutive Year

AI-native ASPM leader recognized 3 times for securing AI-led software development

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , the leader in securing AI-powered development, today announced it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed , for the third consecutive year. The Cyber 60 honors the top venture-backed companies in cybersecurity, and Legit Security's three appearances on the list highlight its growth and innovation in delivering powerful solutions that secure AI-generated software.

Software development has entered an entirely new phase, and Legit Security provides the only AI-native ASPM platform purpose-built to secure it. With AI agents now writing, testing, fixing, and deploying code, new risks are emerging at a pace that can't be matched by legacy AppSec tools.

Legit Security's AI-native ASPM is specifically designed for modern software development, including AI-first pipelines, code assistants, agents, and vibe coding. With Legit, AppSec and dev teams can rapidly develop and secure code — and fix issues fast and early.

"We are so proud to be named to the Cyber 60 list for three years in a row. This recognition is a true testament to the Legit team's hard work, innovation, and dedication to customer success," said Roni Fuchs, co-founder and CEO at Legit. "We listened to our customers, we understand their pain points, and now a growing list of large enterprises rely on us to keep pace with AI-led development without sacrificing security."

With this recognition, Legit Security solidifies its place as a leading security solution for the AI-led development that is redefining AppSec with recent innovations like an upgraded AI Command Center , the Legit MCP Server , and new AI discovery, AI context, and AI remediation capabilities . Legit Security has also recently been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Application Security Posture Management 2025 Vendor Assessment , a Representative Vendor in the January 2025 Gartner® Innovation Insight: Application Security Posture Management , and a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™: Global Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) 2024 .

To learn more about how Legit is empowering enterprises to leverage AI in software development, visit www.legitsecurity.com .

