LEGOLAND® New York Resort Announces Once-In-A-Lifetime Black "Brick" Friday And Cyber Monday Deal

GOSHEN, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensuring families have a bricktacular holiday season, LEGOLAND® New York Resort, opening July 4, 2020 in Goshen, NY, is offering its elite annual Gold Pass for only $99.99 (a discount of more than 50 percent)! In the Park's first-ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal, which begins at midnight on November 26th, LEGOLAND New York Resort will provide families the opportunity to snag the gift of building memories – offering access and VIP perks to more than 30 Merlin attractions. A gift that keeps on giving, all current 1st To Play, Play Pass, Standard Pass or Premium Pass holders have automatically been upgraded to Gold Pass status.

"With our much-anticipated opening just around the corner, LEGOLAND New York Resort has set out to provide families with unprecedented savings, allowing everyone the opportunity to experience the Park with all the bells and whistles upon its summer opening," said LEGOLAND New York Public Relations Manager Matt Besterman. "These once-in-a-lifetime savings and perks are an early holiday gift all families can enjoy – just in time for the shopping season!"

Gold Passes have a retail value of $209.99 and are the highest tier of annual pass, offering exclusive perks and benefits including:

12 months of unlimited visits to LEGOLAND New York Resort (no blackout dates!) when passes are activated at LEGOLAND New York Resort within three months of the Independence Day grand opening!

Free standard parking on each visit

20 percent discount on dining and 10 percent discount on retail

Admittance to more than 30 Merlin attractions in North America , including LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE aquariums!

Honoring former offers, passholders being upgraded from the First To Play pass will still have access to a preview day, and current Premium Pass holders will have the option of choosing an added benefit of one free single day ticket or an extension of their Gold Pass status through 2021 at no additional charge. Tickets are available for purchase on https://www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york/annualpass.

Families looking to take advantage of LEGOLAND New York Resort's more than 50 interactive rides, shows and attractions can book a stay at one of the Resort's recently announced 2020 LEGOLAND Vacations partner hotels for a multi-day, bricktastic experience!

About Merlin Entertainments Ltd

Merlin Entertainments Ltd is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season).

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

