Legrand Infinium Access UHD+ Enclosure Honored with Lightwave Innovation Award

News provided by

Legrand DPC LLC

22 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is proud to announce that the Infinium Access UHD+ Enclosure has been named among the best in the industry by the esteemed 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

Data centers and mission-critical data deployments are under increasing pressure to accommodate more computing power while handling more external and internal traffic. Traditional fiber cable connectivity solutions have become a constraint for infrastructure operators to meet this demand. Legrand's Infinium products reimagined network infrastructure components. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications industry, awarded the Infinium Access UHD+ with an outstanding high score honoree status in the category for carrier fiber, cable, enclosures and accessories.

"On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Legrand on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status," said Sean Buckley, Editor in Chief of Lightwave. "This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies and programs that significantly impact the industry."

The Infinium Access UHD+ Enclosure offers maximum access and visibility to install, manage and maintain extreme fiber density of 288 fibers per 1 rack unit. Infinium Access utilizes a patented enclosure drawer release, spring-loaded top cover, access cutouts and cable management in the front and rear of the enclosure, all while employing industry-leading acclAIM™ connectivity. The Infinium acclAIM cabling solution erases the frustration of cassette-based fiber cabling connections with a simple, 3-part design that facilitates direct connections and provides virtually unlimited scalability with the lowest optical loss possible.

"We developed the Infinium Access UHD+ to provide an easier, more efficient and intuitive solution that provides better performance in high-density applications supporting the evolving needs of data centers," said Kristen Poulos, Vice President and General Manager, Data Infrastructure, Legrand. "We are excited to once again receive honors from Lightwave for an Infinium acclAIM solution."

To learn more about Legrand's fiber solutions, visit www.legrand.us/acclAIM.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

Media Contact
Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)
[email protected]

SOURCE Legrand DPC LLC

