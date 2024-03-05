Lehigh Valley Health Network selects Medline for new prime vendor partnership agreement

Exclusive essential medical supplies distribution agreement servicing eastern Pennsylvania community

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), one of the nation's leading health networks, offering comprehensive care in 95 clinical specialties across 13 hospital campuses in service of patients across eastern Pennsylvania.

Lehigh Valley Health Network and Medline will collaborate to ensure best-in-class supply chain operations and product availability to meet the product needs of the providers and patients throughout this complex, expansive geography.

After extensive supplier due diligence and evaluation of the system's future needs, Medline has been selected as the exclusive provider of medical and surgical supplies across the system's 13 acute care hospital campuses. The two organizations will collaborate to ensure best-in-class supply chain operations and product availability to meet the product needs of the providers and patients throughout this complex, expansive geography.

"Lehigh Valley Health Network is pleased to partner with Medline. Streamlined access to medical and surgical supplies is key in providing our physicians, clinicians and staff with the tools they need to provide for our patients each and every day," said Nita Stith, vice president of supply chain for Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Together, Medline and LVHN will focus on developing innovative solutions to create a leaner, more efficient supply chain across the entire health system. LVHN and Medline will continue to collaborate on cost containment initiatives, as well as actively work together to drive supply savings in the future.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with LVHN," said Kevin Silberstein, executive account director for Medline. "LVHN shares Medline's commitment to modernizing the supply chain and developing innovative healthcare solutions. This partnership is about building a strong foundation for the future, and we are excited to be a part of that journey with LVHN."

Serviced by Medline's one-million-square-foot distribution center located in Perryville, Maryland, the LVHN hospital campuses will benefit from streamlined demand planning and inventory management with a low unit of measure (LUM) program, enabling the system to order items to be picked and shipped daily to meet the forecasted needs of each campus.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 13th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,500+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

