Eighth add-on acquisition expands LEHR's Southeast presence

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the acquisition of Enforcement One, a premier emergency vehicle upfitter serving the Florida market. This marks LEHR's eighth add-on acquisition, deepening LEHR's operational footprint in Florida and the broader Southeast, where growing customer demand has made regional expansion a strategic priority.

LEHR Acquires Enforcement One, Premier Emergency Vehicle Upfitter in Florida

"Enforcement One is exactly the type of partner we look for with the right culture, the right people, and an uncompromising commitment to product quality," said Daniel Hamm, Chief Executive Officer of LEHR. "This acquisition increases our footprint in Florida and the Southeast. The emergency vehicle upfitting industry is evolving, and agencies increasingly need partners who can deliver consistent, high-quality service across multiple jurisdictions. Each acquisition we make strengthens our ability to do exactly that, and Enforcement One is a tremendous addition to the LEHR platform."

For Watkins, the decision to partner with LEHR came down to opportunity for his team, his customers, and the business he spent 15 years building. He believes LEHR's infrastructure and resources have the ability to take Enforcement One further than he could independently.

Co-founded in 2011 by Aaron Watkins and his wife, Enforcement One traces its roots to a simple request: a small towing agency asked if the team could install lights on their vehicles. What began as a single service quickly grew into one of Florida's most trusted upfitting operations. Over the past 15 years, the company has expanded across the tri-county area serving law enforcement, emergency response, and government agencies throughout the region.

"As a standalone business, there's a cap on what you can do when it comes to operations and opportunities," said Aaron Watkins, co-founder of Enforcement One. "Being part of a powerhouse national brand like LEHR with 30+ locations across the country changes that equation entirely."

Watkins will remain engaged with the business in a consulting capacity. Day-to-day operations will be led by current Enforcement One General Manager James "Al" Warrell, a veteran of the upfitting industry who has been instrumental in building the company's operational foundation for the past 13 years.

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 30 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

About Enforcement One

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, Enforcement One is a leading provider of emergency vehicle upfitting services for law enforcement, emergency response, and government agencies across Florida's tri-county region. With three facilities, 27 employees, and more than 500 vehicle upfits annually, the company has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and responsive customer service over its 15-year history. Enforcement One is now a LEHR company.

Media Contact: [email protected]

LEHR Contact: Daniel Hamm [email protected]

SOURCE LEHR