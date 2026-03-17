Nation's Leading Emergency Vehicle Upfitter Brings High-Quality, Competitively Priced Ballistic Protection to First Responders Across Texas and Beyond

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEHR, the nation's leading emergency vehicle upfitter, today announced the launch of its new ballistic glass upfitting service, delivering Level NIJ - 3A-rated ballistic protection for law enforcement vehicles. The new offering, which includes ballistic windshields and side windows, is engineered to meet the highest quality standards and is priced competitively with the leading providers in the market. LEHR's ballistic glass solution currently serves as the emerging standard of protection.

LEHR Launches Premium Ballistic Glass Upfitting Solution for Law Enforcement Vehicles Speed Speed LEHR Launches Premium Ballistic Glass Upfitting Solution for Law Enforcement Vehicles

"At LEHR, we don't enter a new product category until we are confident we can do it right, and ballistic glass is no exception," said Daniel Hamm, Chief Executive Officer of LEHR. "We took a deliberate, quality-first approach to bringing this solution to market, and that patience has paid off. First responders deserve the best protection available, and we believe ballistic glass will become a standard feature of every patrol vehicle in the future. We're proud to be at the forefront of that shift."

LEHR's ballistic glass offering is available in multiple configurations to suit agency needs. LEHR's solution addresses a longstanding challenge with legacy ballistic glass products: the distortion and visual discomfort, including dizziness and disorientation, officers often experienced with older glass. This new generation of glass is designed so officers cannot detect a difference in clarity from standard glass.

"The technical complexity of this product is what kept others from getting it right," said Eric Hove, LEHR Chief Strategy Officer and Regional Vice President, Central. "It's not just about installing glass. It's about making sure the protection works seamlessly within every system in the vehicle. We engineered our solution to meet those demands without compromise. We believe we are just at the beginning of what will become an essential product solution for law enforcement agencies everywhere."

For former law enforcement professionals, the significance of this product is deeply personal.

"When I was on the job, the idea of having ballistic glass in a patrol vehicle felt like a distant aspiration," said Paul Mazzeo, LEHR Regional Vice President, East and Former Detective in Essex County, New Jersey. "Now it's a reality, and it's one that will change what it feels like sitting in a patrol car. Officers will feel safer, and they will be safer. The clarity of this new glass is remarkable. There's none of the fishbowl effect that plagued older ballistic products. This is the kind of innovation that makes a real difference in the lives of the men and women who serve our communities every day, and I am proud to be part of bringing it to market."

About LEHR

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, LEHR is a service company that specializes in police, emergency, utility, security and other government upfitting services, delivering turnkey solutions from initial design to final delivery. With over 30 locations nationwide, LEHR is committed to providing the highest quality service, industry-leading products, cutting-edge technology, and field-tested solutions that help agencies operate safely and effectively. LEHR is a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. For additional information, please visit LEHR.com and follow LEHR on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: [email protected]

LEHR Contact: Daniel Hamm [email protected]

SOURCE LEHR